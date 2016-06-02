COVID-19 aggravates Africa's inequalities: Amnesty report

The COVID pandemic amplified the impact of conflicts that are already devastating regions in Africa, rights group Amnesty International said in its latest annual report released on Wednesday.

According to the report, the pandemic hit those shackled by oppression hardest thanks to decades of inequalities, neglect, and abuse.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the terrible legacy of deliberately divisive and destructive policies that have perpetuated inequality, discrimination, and oppression across Sub-Saharan Africa," the report states.

Increased inequality

The report describes African leaders' COVID policies as "discriminatory" as they do not favor marginalized people like women and refugees.

"Governments should urgently re-invest in people and 'repair' the broken economic and social system which perpetuates poverty and inequality, including leaving too many behind," Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's West and Central Africa Director, said.

As the coronavirus began spreading across Africa, many governments rolled out measures to help their citizens against the virus's devastating impact. Some African leaders even distributed free masks and tests. But the report says marginalized communities, particularly refugees, did not benefit from these relief measures.

Some governments shut down their borders and prohibited refugees from entering. Uganda, which is currently hosting 1.4 million refugees, closed its borders when the outbreak began. As a result, over 10,000 people were stranded along Uganda's border with the Democratic Republic of Congo," the report points out.

Exacerbated conflicts

The report also highlighted how the pandemic impacted ongoing conflicts and unrest across the continent. Islamist militants in Mozambique's troubled Cabo Delgado province capitalized on the pandemic and "intensified full-blown armed conflict," according to Deprose Muchena, Amnesty's head of East and Southern Africa.

Fighting also intensified in the conflict regions of Nigeria and the Sahel. "In response, state security forces also committed grave human rights violations against civilians," the report adds.

The COVID pandemic has negatively impacted marginalized groups such as refugees, Amnesty International says

Deteriorating human rights

The report decried how many governments used lockdown measures as an excuse to crack down on their opponents, rights activists, and journalists. A few countries recorded several deaths related to the enforcement of COVID-19 measures.

"In Nigeria, brutal policing has resulted in security forces killing people for protesting in the streets…. In Zimbabwe, at least 10 people were killed… in the context of enforcing COVID-19 measures. In Guinea, seven people were killed during demonstrations against the security forces' enforcement of COVID-19 movement restrictions."

Other African countries, which also committed abuse to suppress dissent include Tanzania during the October elections, Guinea, Niger, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Benin.