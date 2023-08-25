  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Fukushima
ClimateCanada

Countries launch biodiversity fund to protect nature

August 25, 2023

The fund will prioritize island states which are most vulnerable to the loss of biodiversity and are among the least developed nations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VYay
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground
The United Nations called for contributions to help meet its $30 billion goal for the yearImage: Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

The international community ratified a new global fund aimed at ramping up critical nature restoration and biodiversity conservation, at a gathering in Vancouver on Thursday.

Canada and Britain said they together would provide $160 million (€148.4 million) in seed money to set up the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF).

"We are off to a good start. We now call for further pledges from countries and from other sources so that the first projects under the new fund can be launched next year," said David Cooper, acting executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

Representatives from 185 countries were present at the meeting.

Under UN mechanism

The fund is set up within the Global Environment Facility (GEF) — a mechanism established under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Preserving peatlands - Slowing climate change with bogs

The fund's creation comes after more than 190 countries signed a pact at the Montreal COP15 summit in December 2022 to protect nature and reverse decades of environmental damage which threatens biodiversity.

That pact's objective was to raise $30 billion annually in conservation aid for developing countries, securing 30% of the planet as a protected zone and bringing an end to extinction of threatened species caused by human activity.

The GBFF will allocate 20% of its collection towards indigenous-led initiatives to conserve biodiversity. It will also prioritize island states which are most vulnerable and among the world's least developed nations.

Call for funding

The United Nations called for contributions to help meet its $30 billion goal for the year.

Speaking of the GBFF, campaign group Avaaz said the $160 million raised was not enough startup money and that another $40 million was required to make the fund operational by the end of 2023.

It urged governments, including that of Japan and the United States to "put money on the table."

"The time for half-measures has passed," Avaaz director Oscar Soria said. "Surely donors can come up with the paltry $40 million" needed to get the fund up and running. 

mk/sri (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Donald Trump, seen here, has been charged in two state and two federal courts since leaving office

Trump booked in Georgia election interference case

Law and JusticeAugust 25, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters holds a banner reading "Thank you Wagner", the name of the Russian private security firm present in Mali.

Wagner in Africa: the impact of Prighozin's presumed death

Wagner in Africa: the impact of Prighozin's presumed death

ConflictsAugust 24, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

China Zhengzhou Youth Unemployment Students look for employment opportunities at a job fair in Zhengzhou University in Zhengzhou in central China

Why is China hiding its youth unemployment rate?

Why is China hiding its youth unemployment rate?

PoliticsAugust 24, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland | Landesamt für Einwanderung

Germany: Refugee arrivals prompt debate over right to asylum

Germany: Refugee arrivals prompt debate over right to asylum

SocietyAugust 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

View over a water purification plant in Germany

How wastewater can help tackle water shortages

How wastewater can help tackle water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 24, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

ClimateAugust 22, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage