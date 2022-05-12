 Could ultraviolet light help fight pandemics? | Covid-19 Special | DW | 27.05.2022

Covid-19 Special

Could ultraviolet light help fight pandemics?

DW science correspondent Derrick Williams keeps you up to date on the latest research since the start of the pandemic.

Watch video 03:31

Could SARS-CoV-2 be modified into a light version of the virus that's more harmless?

Could SARS-CoV-2 be modified to be become harmless? 12.05.2022

Can individuals protect themselves against COVID-19, even if others are no longer being careful?

Does wearing a mask protect you? Even if others don't? 28.04.2022

DW science correspondent Derrick Williams answers your questions about the coronavirus.

What’s the science behind repeated COVID-19 infections? 24.03.2022

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

The scientific innovation sparked by the pandemic 31.03.2022

A theater festival in the German city of Bochum explores the reverberations of the pandemic.

Questioning the world after the pandemic 27.05.2022

Gata Engrifá raps about the violence that women have encountered during the pandemic.

A feminist collective from Chile raps against violence 27.05.2022

For video artist Chen Mao-Chang, the pandemic has been a reminder of life's impermanence.

Video art and quarantine in Taiwan 27.05.2022

In his paintings, Cornelius Annor depicts the many ways the pandemic has affected families.

Ghanaian artist portrays families during the pandemic 27.05.2022

