Could ultraviolet light help fight pandemics?

DW science correspondent Derrick Williams keeps you up to date on the latest research since the start of the pandemic.
Taipei has introduced a "new Taiwan model" to shift away from its "zero-COVID" strategy. But public health experts warn of an increase in COVID-19 fatalities if the island can't streamline policies.
A new omicron subvariant, BA.2.12.1, is spreading in the US and India. German Health Minister Lauterbach has expressed concern about the highly contagious coronavirus variant. Here's what we know so far.
The number of COVID-19 infections is increasing again in India, but the rate of hospitalization remains low. The surge in cases coincides with the release of a WHO report that has found a higher death toll than reported.
A video released by the Kremlin last weekend shows Putin in seemingly bad health. Some commentators and tabloids claim he has Parkinson's. What do doctors think?
