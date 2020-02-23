 Coronavirus: Turkey and Pakistan close borders with Iran | News | DW | 23.02.2020

News

Coronavirus: Turkey and Pakistan close borders with Iran

Iran has reported 43 infections, with eight deaths, and now Turkey and Pakistan have responded by closing their borders with the Islamic Republic. Afghanistan has suspended air and ground travel to Iran.

Iran Coronavirus patient in Mashhad

Turkey will "temporarily" close its border with Iran due to coronavirus fears, it announced on Sunday.

Pakistan revealed shortly afterwards that it was also closing its border with Iran.

The Middle Eastern country has seen a recent spate of cases and Turkey has taken the precautionary measure to prevent the virus from spreading, it said.

The Islamic Republic has reported 43 cases in total, with eight deaths. It is the highest death toll from the virus outside of China.

"We have decided to shut the land border temporarily after an increase in the number of cases in our neighbor Iran," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters.

The land and railway borders will be closed from 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday, the minister said.  

He added that air traffic from Iran into Turkey would also be stopped from 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) but departures to Iran could continue.

Koca said Turkey was "alarmed" by the increasing number of infections in Iran and forced to take the measure after speaking with the authorities in Tehran.

Pakistan closes its border

Soon after the Turkish announcement, Pakistan said it was closing its border with Iran due to the recent spate of cases in the Middle Eastern country.

"We have closed our border with Iran because of the reports of coronavirus there," said Ayesha Zehri, a senior government official in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan's province, which borders Iran.

Pakistan- Iran Friendship Gate in Taftan (DW/A. Ghani Kakar)

Pakistan - Iran border in Taftan, Baluchistan

Afghanistan bans travel to and from Iran

Afghanistan said it would ban travel to and from Iran over virus fears.

So far there have been three suspected infections reported in Afghanistan's western province of Herat and the National Security Council of Afghanistan said on Twitter: "To prevent the spread of the novel #coronavirus and protect the public, Afghanistan suspends all passenger movement (air and ground) to and from Iran. The suspension also includes the import of poultry products (eggs and chicken) from Iran and Pakistan."


Watch video 02:18

Countries take urgent measures to contain coronavirus

jsi/aw (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

