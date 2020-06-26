Coronavirus trend: The pandemic is far from over

These charts and this article are updated every Friday between 1pm and 4pm (CET +1h).
What’s the current global trend?
The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue part of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section reported zero new cases both this week (past seven days) and the week before.
Currently, that is the case for 27 out of 209 countries and territories.
Please note: The number of newly reported cases highly depends on a country’s ability to conduct tests and its strategy for administering tests.
What is the current Covid-19 trend in my country?
Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as country-wide spread – in the past 14 days, countries and territories classify as follows:
More than twice as many cases this week as last week:
- Asia: Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Palestinian territories, Syria
- Africa: Burkina Faso, Burundi, Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Namibia
- Americas: Argentina, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Paraguay, US Virgin Islands, Uruguay
- Europe: Croatia, Montenegro, Slovakia
- Oceania: Guam, New Zealand
More cases this week than last week:
- Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan
- Africa: Algeria, Benin, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara
- Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States of America, Venezuela
- Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine
- Oceania: Australia, Papua New Guinea
About the same number of cases in both weeks (no change or plus/minus seven cases):
- Asia: Bhutan, Cambodia, Cyprus, Thailand, Vietnam
- Africa: Angola, Chad, Gambia
- Americas: Belize, Bermuda, Curaçao
- Europe: Albania, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Jersey, Norway, San Marino
Fewer cases this week than last week:
- Asia: Afghanistan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Maldives, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkey, Yemen
- Africa: Comoros, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe
- Americas: Canada, Ecuador, Haiti, Peru, Suriname
- Europe: Belarus, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Republic of Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Less than half as many cases as last week
- Asia: Georgia, Malaysia, Myanmar
- Africa: Botswana, Djibouti, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, Zambia
- Americas: Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Chile, Cuba, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago
- Europe: Andorra, Ireland, Latvia, Malta
Zero cases this week as well as last week:
- Asia: Brunei Darussalam, Laos, Timor-Leste
- Africa: Seychelles, Tanzania
- Americas: Anguilla, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Greenland, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
- Europe: Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Holy See, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein
- Oceania: Fiji, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Northern Mariana Islands
How has the Covid-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?
The picture remains almost unchanged.
If you have questions regarding the analysis, please refer to the project’s github repository for code and methodology. For feedback regarding the charts, please contact data-team@dw.com
The charts in this article were inspired by Lisa Charlotte Rost’s work.