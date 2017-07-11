Coronavirus: Germany train operator Deutsche Bahn to crack down on mask requirement

German government-owned train operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced Monday they want the requirement to wear a face-mask on public transport to be better enforced. The announcement came after lawmakers criticized the travel operator for failing to adequately ensure that passengers wear masks.

"We are going to work together with the federal police to ensure the safety of passengers," DB said in a statement.

Read more: Coronavirus digest: Intensive care cases in Belgium double in a month

The requirement to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth on public transport was introduced by law in Germany in June because of the coronavirus pandemic. There has been disagreement since then about whether train staff or police are responsible for enforcing the law — and what consequences people who ignore the regulations could face.

DB stressed that the vast majority of passengers were abiding by the rules and pointed out that they widely shared the new rule on trains, in stations and online.

"If a minority disregards the rules, that is unacceptable to us," they said, saying that the health of their workers and other guests was their highest priority.

Read more: Dangers of COVID-19 aerosols are underestimated

Watch video 12:04 Share Is the COVID-19 pandemic triggering aggression? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gBVA Is the COVID-19 pandemic triggering aggression?

Greens criticize current level of enforcement

On Monday morning the Green party of Germany announced a five-point plan for the enforcement of coronavirus restrictions on DB trains. Matthias Gastel, the party's spokesman for rail transport, criticized the "unclear division of responsibility."

DB acknowledged that enforcing the requirement to wear a mask is more difficult on long-distance trains and that workers who do try to enforce the law often face potential conflicts.

The Greens' plan includes fines for those who repeatedly ignored the rules, a reservation system that better allows for social distancing and fewer "super-saver" tickets to discourage people from booking long-distance trains last minute.

Germany was one of the first countries in Europe to introduce compulsory mask-wearing on public transport, a move that was later seen in France and the UK.

Watch video 01:56 Share No masks at Berlin protest Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gKye No masks, no distance at Berlin coronavirus protest

ed/stb (AFP, dpa)