Coronavirus digest: US to launch trade talks on vaccine distribution

A top White House official said on Sunday the United States would begin discussions with the World Trade Organization (WTO) on wider distribution of critically needed coronavirus jabs.

Washington has been under pressure to suspend patent rules for COVID vaccines as India renewed its calls for a temporary waiver to help boost production and relieve its second wave.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will start talks "on how we can get this vaccine more widely distributed, more widely licensed, more widely shared," White House chief of staff Ron Klain told broadcaster CBS.

Watch video 06:11 Share Can a patent waiver speed up the COVID vaccination drive? Send Facebook reddit EMail Facebook Messenger Web Whatsapp Web Telegram linkedin Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3snlt Can a patent waiver speed up the global COVID vaccination drive?

Asked what Washington's stance on waiving the patents was, Klain argued that India's vaccine production was slowed due to a shortage in material rather than intellectual property rights.

"Intellectual property rights is part of the problem. But really, manufacturing is the biggest problem," he said.

"We have a factory here in the US that has the full intellectual property rights to make the vaccine. They aren't making doses because the factory has problems."

Here is the other coronavirus-related news from around the world.

Europe

Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia is easing coronavirus restrictions for immunized people.

Vaccinated people and those recovered from COVID-19 no longer need to present a COVID-19 test where such a test is mandatory.

"It is a first step to put vaccinated and recovered people on an equal footing with those who have tested negative," said state premier Armin Laschet.

Germany's federal government plans to bring forward a nationwide regulation in the following days to relax coronavirus measures for immunized people.

The country's Robert Koch Institute on Monday reported 9,160 new positive tests and 84 new deaths. The national seven-day incidence rose slightly to 146.9 cases per 100,000 people per week.

In France, a maximum of 1,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the French Open tennis tournament, with the courts' capacity capped at 35%.

The limit will be raised to 65% and 5,000 fans from June 9, in time for the quarter-finals in the tournament, France's Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Sunday.

Asia-Pacific

Malaysia has detected its first case of the coronavirus variant first identified in India, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

The announcement came just days after Malaysia imposed a ban on flights from India.

The variant, B.1.617, was detected in an Indian national screened at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, according to the Health Ministry.

Australia on Monday started vaccinating people over 50 with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry said.

Africa

South Africa is set to receive 4.5 million BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus inoculations by June, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Sunday.

The first batch of 325,260 doses was expected to arrive in Johannesburg on Sunday night, Mkhize said, with a similar number expected weekly until the end of this month.

The country is the continent's worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 1.5 million infections, including 54,406 deaths.

Only 318,670 people in South Africa, mainly health care workers, have been vaccinated so far, according to AFP.

Earlier this year, South Africa sold AstraZeneca doses it had purchased amid fears that it would be less effective against a local variant of coronavirus. The government said it was also expecting more Johnson & Johnson doses from a local plant by mid-May.

fb/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)