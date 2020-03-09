Coronavirus confusion about safety of ibuprofen

In the current corona pandemic, people with pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and diabetes are particularly at risk. Not only because their health is weakened, but possibly also — it is suspected — because they are taking medicines that can cause a severe course of infection with the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

About a quarter of the world's population has high blood pressure, and in many industrialized countries, such as Germany, up to a third of the population is affected. And many people take antihypertensive drugs such as ACE inhibitors or Sartan, which are believed to promote severe courses of the new coronavirus infection.

Diabetes drugs such as the insulin sensitizer thiazolidinedione (glitazone) and the well-known painkiller ibuprofen are also suspected of upregulating the very ACE2 receptor that enables SARS viruses to enter cells.

Although this is still only an unconfirmed theory that is not backed by reliable studies, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that in cases of a possible corona infection, those affected should not take ibuprofen without medical advice. Instead, the WHO recommends paracetamol, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said in Geneva on Tuesday.

What do leading German virologists say?

In view of the lack of hard facts and data, leading German virologists have so far been very cautious about possible negative effects of ibuprofen. The same applies to the acetylsalicylic acid preparations (ASS; aspirin) and diclofenac, which belong to this group of active ingredients.

"We know little about the pathogenesis of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and there are no clinical data available to date," said virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit of the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (BNITM).

Virologist Christian Drosten of the Berlin Charité also said he has doubts. Although the virus is new, other coronaviruses have been studied for some time, and with these "there is no indication that ibuprofen intake would worsen anything. I think that we would know that by now if this were the case," said Drosten.

However, all the experts strongly advise against patients panicking and no longer taking prescribed ACE inhibitors or Sartan therapy and switching to medicines with other active ingredients.

The experts also agreed that patients should always consult a doctor. If a person has already contracted the new coronavirus, it is better to take paracetamol instead of ibuprofen when self-medicating, according to the WHO.

Where does the suspicion come from?

The basis for the current suspicion that ACE inhibitors and also ibuprofen could have a similar negative effect is an article published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine on March 11, 2020.

In it, the three authors L. Fang, G. Karakiulakis and M. Roth explain that ACE inhibitors and Sartan, but also thiazolidinediones and ibuprofen, could exacerbate the COVID-19 process. However, the authors have explicitly formulated this as a hypothesis.

Tests with rats have already shown that ACE inhibitors and angiotensin-1 receptor blockers actually upregulate ACE2 in heart cells, and tests with diabetic rats have shown an influence of ibuprofen on the regulatory system.

However, without strong data and evidence to back it up, it is still impossible to make a reliable assessment based on current findings.

How does the coronavirus penetrate cells

The surfaces of cells have ACE receptors that bind ACE enzymes. SARS viruses, including the new SARS-CoV-2, use the transmembrane enzyme ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) to enter their host cells and begin replication. Scientists have known about this process since the SARS epidemic in 2002/2003.

Therapeutically used ACE inhibitors do not bind directly to ACE2, but intercept and block the angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE). It is assumed that the ACE receptors remain free, which allows the viruses to dock with them and penetrate the cell. There is a chance cells could even increase the number of ACE2 receptors when the ACE enzyme is intercepted and give the dangerous viruses even more points of attack.

In the case of a viral attack, ACE2 downregulation would lead to the loss of the natural protective function and the drugs would additionally promote the severe progression of the new lung disease COVID-19. According to the hypothesis formulated in Lancet, ibuprofen is believed to have a similar effect.

According to the supporters of the still unconfirmed hypothesis, the high coronavirus mortality rate seen in Italy could possibly be explained by this process since Italy has a high rate of ACE inhibitor use. Reliable data for this hypothesis, however, is also not yet available.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated door handles Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Not so delicious A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Virus-carrying teddy bears? Should parents be afraid of a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Experts have so far assumed that the viruses have a relatively low environmental stability, but research does show that the pathogens can remain infectious for several days, especially in high humidity and cold settings.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Packages, letters and shipped goods A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on plastic and cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog? Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous? "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated frozen food Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? But leave those wild animals alone! The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals. Author: Julia Vergin (cs)



