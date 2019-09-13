Visit the new DW website

Cornelia Funke

Dubbed "Germany's J.K. Rowling," Cornelia Funke is a successful author of children's fantasy books, best known for the "Inkheart" trilogy (2004-2008).

Born in 1958 in Westphalia, Funke started working as a social worker with underprivileged children and was inspired by them to write stories. Her best-selling "Inkheart" trilogy is a series of three fantasy novels, "Inkheart" (2003), "Inkspell" (2005), and "Inkdeath" (2008) about the power of books and reading. Funke's latest publication is "The Griffin's Feather" (2016), a sequel to "Dragon Rider," from 1997. The author now lives in California; she has sold sold over 20 million copies of her books worldwide.

Reading rats: All about German books and reading habits 13.09.2019

Germany is known as the land of poets and thinkers, but is it a land of book-lovers? Settle in — it's storytime on Meet the Germans.

Pan's Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun (2019) — by Guillermo del Toro, Cornelia Funke. Illustrated by Allen Williams

Cornelia Funke and Guillermo del Toro turn 'Pan's Labyrinth' into a novel 03.07.2019

Both are masters of the fantasy genre. Now, the Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker and bestselling German author have collaborated on a literary adaptation of del Toro's acclaimed dark fantasy film "Pan's Labyrinth."

Cornelia Funke © Dressler Verlag / Jörg Schwalfenberg.

Cornelia Funke at 60: Why the star children's author distrusts words 10.12.2018

She launched to fame with "Dragon Rider" in 1997 and has since become one of Germany's most successful authors. In an interview with DW, star kids' author Cornelia Funke spoke about why words can be challenging.

Die Filmszene aus Tintenherz zeigt Mo (M., Brendan Fraser) und seine Tochter Maggie (Eliza Bennett) stöbernd auf dem Markt in alten Büchern (Dreharbeiten von Dezember 2006 in Italien). Rund 60 Millionen Dollar lässt sich die amerikanische Produktionsfirma New Line Cinema den ersten Teil der «Tintenherz»-Trilogie von Bestsellerautorin Cornelia Funke kosten. Die Verfilmung des Jugendbuches kommt erst in einem Jahr (3. April 2008) in die Kinos. Foto: Warner Bros. Ent. ACHTUNG - Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Cornelia Funke: 'Inkheart' 09.10.2018

"Inkheart" propelled Cornelia Funke to global success, making her one of the best-selling German authors of all time. Her incredible world of imagination actually takes place in books.
Olga Grjasnowa, Julia Franck, Inka Parei, Cornelia Funke, Esther Kinsky, Jenny Erpenbeck, Alina Bronsky, Ilse Aichinger

Translator Katy Derbyshire: 'Where are the women?' 08.10.2018

Translator Katy Derbyshire on the gender imbalance in publishing to this day — and the long struggle of women writers to be noticed at all.
David Levitz about 'Inkheart' by Cornelia Funke © DW

DW book expert David Levitz about 'Inkheart' by Cornelia Funke 05.10.2018

Sometimes, books can seem more exciting than real life. What if you weren't just hanging at the edge of your seat, but actually became part of the story? If that sounds strange, just check out "Inkheart"  by Cornelia Funke.
Thema: Cornelia Funke: Die Feder eines Greifs Motiv: Buchcover, Die Feder eines Greifs, Dressler-Verlag Hamburg Datum: 22.09.2016 Ort: Hamburg (c) Dressler Verlag

Star kids' author Cornelia Funke releases 'Dragon Rider' sequel after 19 years 23.09.2016

Is "Inkheart" author Cornelia Funke Germany's J.K. Rowling? The star children's writer is releasing a sequel to her 1997 bestseller "Dragon Rider." "The Griffin's Feather" is a fantasy tale with a green message.
Book cover The Griffin's Feather, by Cornelia Funke, Copyright: Dressler Verlag

The magical world of Cornelia Funke 23.09.2016

Mermaids, dragons and wizards populate the works of Cornelia Funke, Germany's most successful teen and children's author. She's now releasing a sequel to her 1997 bestseller, "Dragon Rider."
Themenbild Bücher, Buchmesse # Verschiedene Bücher übereinander gestapelt, aufgeschlagen; Bücherstapel, Bücherhaufen. Aufgenommen am 7.10.2003. © Mike Wolff

Bookworms can sink their teeth into German books in English 11.02.2011

Germany, known as the 'land of poets and thinkers,' has plenty of fine contemporary writers. Deutsche Welle presents some of the most recent German books available in English translation.
Ausschnitt aus dem Buchcover Cornelia Funke: Herr der Diebe (Cecilie Dressler Verlag) *** ACHTUNG: Nur zur Verwendung für die Serie Exportschlager Kinderbuch / DP Kultur! ***

Author Cornelia Funke weaves page turners for readers of all ages 09.08.2010

German author Cornelia Funke's books have been translated into 37 languages and are enjoyed by readers in more than 40 countries. It was the novel "The Thief Lord" that catapulted her to international fame in 2002.
Kind liest unter der Bettdecke [ (c) www.BilderBox.com, Erwin Wodicka, Siedlerzeile 3, A-4062 Thening, Tel. + 43 676 5103678.Verwendung nur gegen HONORAR, BELEG,URHEBERVERMERK und den AGBs auf bilderbox.com](in an im auf aus als and beim mit einer einem eines * & der die das . )

German children's books prove to be bestsellers abroad 22.07.2010

Books for kids from Germany have become a hit on the international book market. Storybook heroes like those from Cornelia Funke or Michael Ende are beloved by young readers from the US to China or Korea.
Undated film still of the movie 'Inkheart' (Tintenherz) with actors Mirabel O'Keefe and Brendan Fraser. (AP Photo/Warner Bros.) ** NUR ZUR REDAKTIONELLEN VERWENDUNG IM ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DER BERICHTERSTATTUNG UEBER DEN KINOSTART DES FILMS UND BEI URHEBERNENNUNG WARNER BROS. * NO SALES * NO ARCHIVES *AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED ONLY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE

Cinemas Prepare for Funke Fantasy-Thriller 'Inkheart' 09.12.2008

The fantasy film "Inkheart," based on the best-selling youth fiction book series by German author Cornelia Funke, premieres in cinemas this week.
*** ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film!*** Die kleine Laura lockt in einer Szene des neuen Kinofilms Lauras Stern ihren Stern in ihr Zimmer (undatiertes Foto). Die siebenjährige Laura ist tieftraurig, als sie mit ihren Eltern in eine fremde Stadt zieht und zunächst keine Freunde findet. Doch da endeckt sie einen vom Himmel gestürzten Stern, den sie liebevoll verarztet. Doch nachdem ihr Stern genesen ist, fällt es Laura schwer, ihn wieder in den Himmel zu entlassen. Klaus Baumgarts Bücher um Laura waren die Grundlage für den Zeichentrickfilm. Der Film kommt am 23.09.2004 in die Kinos. (ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film! )

German Writers Beat English Barrier With Kids' Books 11.08.2007

Thanks to Klaus Baumgart, Cornelia Funke and a handful of other writers, kids read German books worldwide. They've achieved what few of their colleagues ever will: broken into the English-language book market.
Cornelia Funke Die Schriftstellerin Cornelia Funke mit der englischen Ausgabe ihres Buches Tintenherz (Inkheart), aufgenommen am Donnerstag (04.03.2004) in Hamburg. Foto: Ulrich Perrey

Kudos for Germany's J.K. Rowling 14.04.2005

She's been called the German answer to J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, but Cornelia Funke keeps a low profile and isn't even that well known in her native country. That could soon change.