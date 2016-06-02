COP15: Ivory Coast hosts desertification talks

The 15th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) is taking place under the motto 'Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity'.

A dozen of heads of state and almost 6,000 delegates have come together until May 20 in Ivory Coast's capital Abidjan, to find ways and means of averting developments which could lead to wide-scale disasters.

Halfway through the conference, which has produced much reflection but, so far, little additional funding, experts and activists voiced concerns that COP15 might not lead to the bold steps needed.

Chadian environmentalist Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim has seen progress in the promise of involving local communities in all projects implemented. "This is a positive aspect," she told DW. But the advocate for indigenous rights sounded a cautious note: "We will see in two years, before the next COP, what will happen and if the promises will have concrete implementation."

East Africa is suffering a serious drought

Not enough money

Funding the fight against desertification remains a problem. The UNCCD-led Great Green Wall project — which aims to restore a green belt across the Sahel to stop the southward spread of the Sahara — was launched 15 years ago. The agency said it needs $30 billion (€28.8 billion) to reforest 100 million of hectares. So far donors have come up with $19 billion.

Activist Ibrahim warned that much more than $30 billion will be needed to avert disaster. She added that a lack of action now will end up being much costlier later.

The president of the COP15 organizing committee, Abou Bamba, recalled that the economies of many African countries, including his own, Ivory Coast, are dependent on agriculture. "The question today isn't to produce or not to produce," he told DW. "We have to live; we have to feed our families." There is also the need to generate revenue through cash crops to finance development. "However, we are going to produce more, and we are going to produce better, while preserving the ecosystem," Bamba said.

Africa's fight against climate change Africa's fight against climate change It's mainly industrial nations that are responsible for producing greenhouse gases such as CO2 that contribute to climate change. But the main victims of climate change are in the countries of the global South. As Africa is hit by drought, storms, erosion and desertification, people there are starting initiatives to combat climate change.

Africa's fight against climate change Millions of climate change refugees expected from Africa Mozambique is the African country most affected by extreme weather events. Entire neighborhoods in the coastal town of Beira are already endangered by rising sea levels and flooding from heavy rain. Experts say weather related disasters force twice as many people from their homes than conflict and violence. It's estimated Africa will experience some 20 million climate refugees within ten years.

Africa's fight against climate change Defying the power of the sea The world's leading climate change advisory body, the IPCC, estimates sea levels will rise by 40 to 80 cm by 2100. To improve water drainage, Beira is rehabilitating the river which flows through its center, carrying out reforestation and constructing a new canal. It is also building a barrier which can be closed at high tide to protect the town.

Africa's fight against climate change A great green wall across Africa The yellow sands of the Sahara desert continue to creep their way south, encroaching on the farmlands of sub-Saharan Africa. Eleven African countries are trying to stop this drift with a 7,750 kilometer long and 15 kilometer wall of trees. Tree roots stabilize and aerate the soil, allowing the absorption of water and stopping desertification. It will also provide people with new livelihoods.

Africa's fight against climate change Preventing erosion Soil erosion and desertification threatens the livelihood of farmers in many parts of Africa. Using a special irrigation system, Sounna Moussa from Niger is making his soil fertile again. His technique is centuries old but had been virtually forgotten. Experts also recommend growing traditional crops better suited to the soil.

Africa's fight against climate change Hydropower is not always green Hydropower is the world's largest source of renewable energy. Traditionally, it is seen as a reliable and clean way of generating power. But now hydropower is meeting more resistance from environmental groups and local communities. Sometimes whole forests are cut down or villages are relocated to make way for a new hydroelectric dam.

Africa's fight against climate change Green energy for Africa All of Africa will have access to power by 2030. This ambitious goal was set by 55 African heads of state and government at the 2015 Climate Change Conference in Paris. The Africa Renewable Energy Initiative plans to feed 300 gigawatts of green electricity per year into power grids across Africa. Wind farms like this one here in Ethiopia are just the beginning.

Africa's fight against climate change Generating their own power People across Africa are increasingly generating their own green electricity rather than relying on dirty generators or unreliable grid power. Dramatic drops in the price of solar power now make renewable electricity more affordable, whether it's powering a hospital or school with a row of solar panels or lighting a home with a small solar lamp.

Africa's fight against climate change Plastic bottles instead of clay bricks In Africa, the upcycling trend hasn't just conquered the fashion world but also the construction industry. In Nigeria, people are building whole houses from used plastic bottles that otherwise litter the environment. It's estimated that a million plastic bottles are bought every minute around the world.

Africa's fight against climate change Tanzania's young climate hero Getrude Clement is committed to protecting the environment. Once a week, the Tanzanian teenager produces an environmental program for her local radio station. "I hope my listeners are doing something to change the situation here - to protect the environment and keep our water clean," she told DW. She's seen here speaking to the UN General Assembly in New York in April, 2016.

Africa's fight against climate change Africa needs climate change experts To make Africa more resistant to climate change, its effects need to be better understood at local and regional levels. The southern African scientific organization SASSCAL is working on this, with support from Germany. SASSCAL aims to lessen the impact of climate change on agriculture and water. Author: Gwendolin Hilse



Africa especially vulnerable

According to a report by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Africa is particularly vulnerable to land degradation. It is the most severely affected region worldwide, with desertification encroaching on around 45% of Africa's land area, while another 55% are at a high risk of further degradation.

These developments play a major part in the current drought in the Horn of Africa. In Somalia, 6 million people — nearly 40% of the population — face extreme levels of food insecurity. The UN recently warned that over 3.5 million Somalis are at risk of famine.

Other countries on the continent have long felt the dire consequences of climate change too. A case in point is the conference's host, whose economy depends on agriculture. According to the World Bank, Ivory Coast is the world's top exporter of cocoa beans, raw cashew nuts and a net exporter of oil.

The UN warns that 3.5 million Somalis could be facing famine

An ambitious plan or just talk?

The country has launched the "Abidjan Initiative" to protect its forests. The program aims to restore 20% of the country's forests by the end of the decade and prevent further deforestation. Abidjan was able to secure $1.5 billion for the plan in the early days of the conference. Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi invited other countries to join the initiative.

"The Abidjan initiative is a comprehensive and integrated response, which aims first to create the conditions for a sustainable environment, and then to give the agricultural sector a powerful role in creating jobs and income," he said.

The ambitious plan hopes to incorporate advanced technology solutions like tree-planting drones. It also envisions investments in sustainable agriculture and social projects to promote gender equality.

Rachel Lydie, an Ivorian activist for sustainable and responsible production, was skeptical: "Today, in Ivory Coast, we talk more than we act. We do not carry out concrete actions," she told DW.

Several projects in Africa are trying to stop desertification

Controversial president

Civil society was also not happy about the election of former Ivorian Minister of Water and Forests Alain Richard Donwahi to the COP15 presidency. The ministry, which he headed from 2017 until April this year, is being audited after revelations about alleged timber trafficking.

The audit, confirmed by the government, came after the dismantling of a vast traffic scheme in precious wood involving, which, according to the magazine Jeune Afrique, involved members of Donwahi's administration. The former minister denied any link with wood smuggling networks.

Cautious hope

The question of the president not being officially an issue at the conference, African delegates are concentrating into turning this meeting into an African COP. Niger's Athanase Bouda told DW that hosting the conference in Africa has led to more intensive and fruitful exchange with partners: "They want to continue to support our projects and have made further promises. I think hope is allowed."

Adapted from French by Cristina Krippahl