Content moderators receive little support

Alexandria Williams
March 10, 2024

Content moderators remove disturbing videos and images from social media feeds daily. They live alone with the psychological consequences. In Kenya, content moderators are fighting together for better working conditions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dIZG
