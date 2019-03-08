 Congo′s president pardons hundreds of political prisoners | News | DW | 14.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Congo's president pardons hundreds of political prisoners

Congo's new President Felix Tshisekedi has pardoned hundreds of political prisoners, in a shift from his predecessor's crackdown on dissent. Many opposition figures were jailed under former leader Joseph Kabila.

Felix Tshisekedi (Getty Images/S. Maina)

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has pardoned around 700 political prisoners jailed under his predecessor.

Among those to be freed on Wednesday were opposition figures Franck Diongo, Diomi Ndongala and Firmin Yangambi, who had been jailed under former President Joseph Kabila for various national security offenses.

Read more: Who is Felix Tshisekedi, Congo's new president?

The pardons fulfill a promise Tshisekedi made to free opposition political prisoners in his first 100 days in office.

Tshisekedi was declared winner following the December 30 election, marking the Democratic Republic of Congo's first peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

Promise to fight corruption

The final years of Kabila's 18-year rule were marked by the arrest of dozens of opposition politicians and activists who rallied against the overextension of the president's legal mandate in 2016.

A former opposition leader, Tshisekedi has promised to fight corruption and open up political space.

Read more: Tshisekedi, Kabila agree on coalition 

The pardons appear intended to dispel rumors that Tshisekedi had struck a backroom deal with Kabila to rule the vast mineral-rich country.

Supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu rejected the December election results and have accused Tshisekedi of being a front for Kabila and his cronies.

Watch video 03:36

Congo: Ebola returns

cw/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Major challenges follow peaceful transfer of power in DR Congo

After a disputed election, Felix Tshisekedi is the new president of DRC. Not an easy job, says DW's Andrea Schmidt, especially since he only won with the help of the former Kabila administration. (24.01.2019)  

Attacks on MSF Ebola treatment centers in DRC fuel fears

MSF doctors suspended their work in the DRC after militia attacked two Ebola treatment centers. The incidents show how dangerous it is to try to stop the deadly virus at the epicenter of a political conflict. (02.03.2019)  

DRC: Felix Tshisekedi and Joseph Kabila agree on coalition

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Felix Tshisekedi has agreed to join with ex-President Joseph Kabila to form a coalition government. This comes after Tshisekedi was not able to gain enough support in Parliament. (08.03.2019)  

Congo's Martin Fayulu declares himself president, top court sides with Felix Tshisekedi

The runner-up in the presidential election in DR Congo, Martin Fayulu, has said he was the real winner in the contest and called for protests. But a high court ruling said the challenge was "unfounded." (20.01.2019)  

Who is Felix Tshisekedi, DR Congo's new president?

The wildcard opposition candidate has prevailed in last month's chaotic election. The son of a political legend, the relatively inexperienced leader has much to prove. (24.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Congo: Ebola returns  

Related content

DR Kongo scheidender Präsident Joseph Kabila neben Nachfolger Felix Tshisekedi während einer Einweihungsfeier in Kinshasa

DRC: Felix Tshisekedi and Joseph Kabila agree on coalition 08.03.2019

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Felix Tshisekedi has agreed to join with ex-President Joseph Kabila to form a coalition government. This comes after Tshisekedi was not able to gain enough support in Parliament.

Kongo, Kinshasa: Felix Tshisekedi, Vorsitzender der kongolesischen Oppositionspartei der Union

Congo: Felix Tshisekedi sworn in as president 24.01.2019

DR Congo has experienced its first transition of power via an election. Felix Tshisekedi has taken over from President Joseph Kabila despite questions over last month's vote.

DR Kongo Kinshasa Vereidigung Präsident Felix Tshisekedi

Who is Felix Tshisekedi, DR Congo's new president? 24.01.2019

The wildcard opposition candidate has prevailed in last month's chaotic election. The son of a political legend, the relatively inexperienced leader has much to prove.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  