 Congo′s Martin Fayulu declares himself president, top court sides with Felix Tshisekedi | News | DW | 20.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Congo's Martin Fayulu declares himself president, top court sides with Felix Tshisekedi

The runner-up in the presidential election in DR Congo, Martin Fayulu, had said he was the real winner in the contest and called for protests. But a high court ruling said the challenge was "unfounded."

Martin Fayulu in Kinshasa (Reuters/B. Ratner)

The Constitutional Court of the Democratic Republic of Congo rejected a challenge to last month's presidential election results. The high court said early Sunday that runner-up Martin Fayulu's challenge to Felix Tshisekedi's win was "inadmissible."

In the verdict, the court also rejected a request to carry out a recount and declared Tshisekedi "President of the Democratic Republic of Congo by simple majority."

The ruling comes shortly after the African Union had asked Congo to delay announcing the final election results, casting "serious doubts" about the vote.

On January 10, DR Congo's Electoral Commission said Tshisekedi had provisionally won with 38.57 percent of the vote against Fayulu's 34.8 percent.

Fayulu had denounced the figures and called the results as an "electoral coup," which he said was forged by Tshisekedi and President Joseph Kabila. 

Upon hearing the top court's decision Fayulu remained defiant and declared himself president.  

"The constitutional court has just confirmed that it serves a dictatorial regime ... by validating false results, (and enabling) a constitutional coup d'etat," he said in a statement.

"I ask the entire international community not to recognize a power that has neither legitimacy nor legal standing to represent the Congolese people," he said of Tshisekedi, declaring himself "the only legitimate president".

Fayulu called for nationwide protests, in rejection of the court's decision.

Read more: Who is Felix Tshisekedi, DR Congo's president-elect?

Hundreds of supporters of opposition leader Tshisekedi gathered outside the court holding placards saying "no to interference" and "independent country" as riot police stood nearby.

jcg/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 02:16
Now live
02:16 mins.

Congo: Martin Fayulu does not give up

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

African Union calls on Congo to hold off election result announcement

The African Union says "serious doubts" remain over Democratic Republic of Congo's election results. The AU isn't alone in expressing qualms about the outcome of the presidential election. (18.01.2019)  

DR Congo: Ruling coalition wins legislative majority

The ruling coalition of outgoing DRC President Joseph Kabila has retained its majority in the national assembly. The result reduces the chances of dramatic reforms under president-elect Felix Tshisekedi. (12.01.2019)  

DR Congo: Constitutional Court to rule on electoral challenge

Congo has rebuffed African Union calls for the Constitutional Court to delay announcing the final result of DRC's December election. The AU cited "serious doubts on the conformity of provisional results with votes cast." (18.01.2019)  

Fayulu says he trounced official winner amid muted world reactions to Congo vote

International reactions to Felix Tshisekedi's victory in DR Congo's election are marked by a lack of congratulations as runner-up Martin Fayulu says he is the real winner with 61 percent of the vote. (11.01.2019)  

Who is Felix Tshisekedi, DR Congo's president-elect?

The wildcard opposition candidate has seemingly prevailed in last month's chaotic election. The son of a political legend, the relatively inexperienced leader has much to prove. (10.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Congo: Martin Fayulu does not give up  

Related content

Kongo Wahl Symbolbild

African Union calls on Congo to hold off election result announcement 17.01.2019

The African Union says "serious doubts" remain over Democratic Republic of Congo's election results. The AU isn't alone in expressing qualms about the outcome of the presidential election.

DR Kongo nach der Wahl

DR Congo: Constitutional Court to rule on electoral challenge 18.01.2019

Congo has rebuffed African Union calls for the Constitutional Court to delay announcing the final result of DRC's December election. The AU cited "serious doubts on the conformity of provisional results with votes cast."

Kongo Präsidentschaftskandidat Felix Tshisekedi

Who is Felix Tshisekedi, DR Congo's president-elect? 10.01.2019

The wildcard opposition candidate has seemingly prevailed in last month's chaotic election. The son of a political legend, the relatively inexperienced leader has much to prove.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 