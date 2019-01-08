Congo's Martin Fayulu declares himself president, top court sides with Felix Tshisekedi

The Constitutional Court of the Democratic Republic of Congo rejected a challenge to last month's presidential election results. The high court said early Sunday that runner-up Martin Fayulu's challenge to Felix Tshisekedi's win was "inadmissible."

In the verdict, the court also rejected a request to carry out a recount and declared Tshisekedi "President of the Democratic Republic of Congo by simple majority."

The ruling comes shortly after the African Union had asked Congo to delay announcing the final election results, casting "serious doubts" about the vote.

On January 10, DR Congo's Electoral Commission said Tshisekedi had provisionally won with 38.57 percent of the vote against Fayulu's 34.8 percent.

Fayulu had denounced the figures and called the results as an "electoral coup," which he said was forged by Tshisekedi and President Joseph Kabila.

Upon hearing the top court's decision Fayulu remained defiant and declared himself president.

"The constitutional court has just confirmed that it serves a dictatorial regime ... by validating false results, (and enabling) a constitutional coup d'etat," he said in a statement.

"I ask the entire international community not to recognize a power that has neither legitimacy nor legal standing to represent the Congolese people," he said of Tshisekedi, declaring himself "the only legitimate president".

Fayulu called for nationwide protests, in rejection of the court's decision.

Read more: Who is Felix Tshisekedi, DR Congo's president-elect?

Hundreds of supporters of opposition leader Tshisekedi gathered outside the court holding placards saying "no to interference" and "independent country" as riot police stood nearby.

jcg/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

