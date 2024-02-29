  1. Skip to content
Congo fighting forces people from their homes

Edith Kimani
February 29, 2024

In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, heavy fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels is driving displacement and regional tensions. As UN peacekeepers began withdrawing this week, there are fears the situation could escalate further.

