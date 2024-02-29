Congo fighting forces people from their homes

ConflictsDemocratic Republic of CongoCongo fighting forces people from their homesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsDemocratic Republic of CongoEdith Kimani02/29/2024February 29, 2024In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, heavy fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels is driving displacement and regional tensions. As UN peacekeepers began withdrawing this week, there are fears the situation could escalate further.https://p.dw.com/p/4d2rAAdvertisement