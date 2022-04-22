Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), generally known as Congo, is a country located in Central Africa.
Congo is a huge country located in Central Africa. It is endowed with vast natural resources including minerals such as gold, cobalt, diamonds and zinc. The scramble to control the country's mineral wealth plunged the nation into civil wars which claimed nearly 6 million people. Despite the presence of a huge UN peacekeeping force, armed militia groups remain active, particularly in the east.
A week after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, uncertainty has hit the city of Goma. Tremors and rivers of lava that flowed from Africa’s most active volcano killed more than thirty people and left thousands homeless.
People in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo have been returning to their homes after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo. At least 15 people are reported to have died, most of them scrambling to flee their homes, following official warnings that many believe came too late.
A recent surge in attacks by militias and intercommunal violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have forced thousands more to flee their homes. DW's Mariel Müller reports from Ituri province, where UNICEF says more than 1.6 million people are displaced.
Activists in Goma, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, are working to raise awareness of COVID-19. The country has been spared the worst of the pandemic. But it's feared misconceptions of the coronavirus could cause the situation to change.
Kinshasa's parliament is expected to pass a vote of no confidence against DR Congo's prime minister. It's President Tshisekedi's latest attempt to rid himself of an onerous coalition. But his problems are far from over.