Congo (DRC)

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), generally known as Congo, is a country located in Central Africa.

Congo is a huge country located in Central Africa. It is endowed with vast natural resources including minerals such as gold, cobalt, diamonds and zinc. The scramble to control the country's mineral wealth plunged the nation into civil wars which claimed nearly 6 million people. Despite the presence of a huge UN peacekeeping force, armed militia groups remain active, particularly in the east.

Congo nun beats blackouts with homemade power plant 22.04.2022

A small-scale power generation project initiated by Sister Alphonsine Ciza has transformed life in her small community, ensuring the provision of vital services in this area of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Violence against Indigenous Batwa in DRC national park

Violence against Indigenous Batwa in DRC national park 09.04.2022

Since 2019, the Batwa Indigenous community living inside the Kahuzi Biega National Park — a UNESCO world heritage site — has seen repeated brutal attacks.
Could the Ishango Bone be returned to DRC?

Could the Ishango Bone be returned to DRC? 15.01.2022

A 25,000-year-old bone, currently in a museum in Brussels, is becoming the focus of a wider debate about the return of colonial items. The Ishango Bone was discovered by a Belgian scientist in 1950 and taken to Belgium.
Chinese mines in DRC raise eyebrows

Chinese mines in DRC raise eyebrows 23.11.2021

The Democratic Republic of Congo is particularly rich in mineral resources such as coltan. China operates some of the gold mines there, but the locals complain about poor working conditions.
WHO to deploy experts to prevent sexual abuse after DRC scandal

WHO to deploy experts to prevent sexual abuse after DRC scandal 16.10.2021

The World Health Organization has been under pressure after nearly two dozen of its employees were accused of sexual abuse in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Congo volcanic eruption leaves at least 30 dead 28.05.2021

A week after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, uncertainty has hit the city of Goma. Tremors and rivers of lava that flowed from Africa’s most active volcano killed more than thirty people and left thousands homeless.

DRC volcanic eruption: UN Peacekeeper Omar Aboud in Goma 27.05.2021

Tens of thousands of people in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are evacuating the city of Goma after authorities warned that a nearby volcano could erupt again soon. DW talks to a top UN official in the region.

DR Congo volcano eruption leaves death and destruction 24.05.2021

People in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo have been returning to their homes after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo. At least 15 people are reported to have died, most of them scrambling to flee their homes, following official warnings that many believe came too late.

Surge in violence exacerbates Congo humanitarian crisis

Surge in violence exacerbates Congo humanitarian crisis 06.05.2021

A recent surge in attacks by militias and intercommunal violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have forced thousands more to flee their homes. DW's Mariel Müller reports from Ituri province, where UNICEF says more than 1.6 million people are displaced.
ICC rejects appeal by Congo warlord Bosco Ntaganda

ICC rejects appeal by Congo warlord Bosco Ntaganda 30.03.2021

Dubbed the "Terminator," the former militia leader had appealed the ICC's 30-year prison sentence. The appeals chamber upheld both the verdict and the sentence.
How to convince people in DRC that COVID is a threat?

How to convince people in DRC that COVID is a threat? 02.03.2021

Activists in Goma, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, are working to raise awareness of COVID-19. The country has been spared the worst of the pandemic. But it's feared misconceptions of the coronavirus could cause the situation to change.
Opinion: Another cold case in the Democratic Republic of Congo?

Opinion: Another cold case in the Democratic Republic of Congo? 24.02.2021

The DRC is no stranger to violence and death. But when a foreign diplomat is killed, one expects swift answers. History tells us not to hold our breath when it comes to the DRC and the UN, writes Mimi Mefo Takambou.

DRC: Dismantling traps in gorilla habitat 29.01.2021

The NGO Primate Expertise works to protect gorillas in DRC's Kahuzi-Biega National Park by removing traps.
DR Congo's parliament ousts prime minister amid growing political turmoil

DR Congo's parliament ousts prime minister amid growing political turmoil 28.01.2021

President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking to oust supporters of former President Joseph Kabila in an attempt to consolidate power. Prime Minister Illunkamba denounced the vote; an ally said that he would not resign.
DR Congo: What's next for President Felix Tshisekedi without Joseph Kabila?

DR Congo: What's next for President Felix Tshisekedi without Joseph Kabila? 26.01.2021

Kinshasa's parliament is expected to pass a vote of no confidence against DR Congo's prime minister. It's President Tshisekedi's latest attempt to rid himself of an onerous coalition. But his problems are far from over.
Trump secretly eased sanctions against Israeli billionaire on way out

Trump secretly eased sanctions against Israeli billionaire on way out 26.01.2021

Mining magnate Dan Gertler was sanctioned in 2017 for corrupt deals with the Democratic Republic of Congo. Rights groups are calling on the Biden administration to reinstate full sanctions.
