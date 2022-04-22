The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), generally known as Congo, is a country located in Central Africa.

Congo is a huge country located in Central Africa. It is endowed with vast natural resources including minerals such as gold, cobalt, diamonds and zinc. The scramble to control the country's mineral wealth plunged the nation into civil wars which claimed nearly 6 million people. Despite the presence of a huge UN peacekeeping force, armed militia groups remain active, particularly in the east.