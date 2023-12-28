Congo: Protesters, police clash as instability grows in east

The opposition has denounced the vote as a "sham" and the Catholic Church has called it a "mess," as early results show President Tshisekedi in the lead. As protests sweep the nation, tensions are growing in the east.

The election results of the DRC's presidential and legislative elections from December 20 are still to be finalized, as much of the country is preparing for the likely outcome of a second term for incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi.

While some appear to accept the development with calm, others are rejecting preliminary results, leading to scenes of anger and distress across the country.

Calm after chaos in Kinshasa

Several protesters were wounded after police fired tear gas to disperse a protest held by opposition supporters in Congo's capital Kinshasa, calling for a re-run of last week's presidential and legislative elections.

The protesters reportedly were mainly supporters of opposition politician Martin Fayulu, who had gathered in front of his party's headquarters. Their main objection was the fact that following delays in opening voting stations, the election had been extended — in violation of the country's constitution.

In some areas, voting stations were reported to have been open four days after the intended polling date, as election kit deliveries suffered delays, voting equipment was reported to be malfunctioning, and voting registers were said to display a lack of organization.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya however said that these demonstrations were banned regardless of their motivation and that this was why police were taking necessary security measures.

Meanwhile, young protesters were seen setting tires alight in a bid to make their voices heard.

DW correspondent Paul Lorgerie said that the mood in the capital had turned somewhat more peaceful later, as news of preliminary results declaring President Tshisekedi as the winner of the vote started to make the rounds.

Troops deployed in Lubumbashi

In Lubumbashi, there was an "unusual" deployment of government troops advancing in a single file, according to DW correspondent Lilas Nyota.

This display of military might "is worrying the population, who are awaiting the final results of the December 20 elections," Nyota said, describing the deployment as a "spectacular" sight and a "surprise" for many residents.

The Minister of the Interior and Security, Peter Kazadi, meanwhile arrived in Lubumbashi on Tuesday to justify this arrival of reinforcements, saying that in such "less-secure areas" there could be threats to national security.

This comes after opposition leader Martin Fayulu had called on his supporters to march to the provincial offices of the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI).

Kazadi however added that the government had banned protests in Lubumbashi as well, as these were aimed at "harming the electoral process."

His advice was that the opposition should wait for the full results to be published rather than taking to protests.

Opposition protesters want the December 20 election to be annulled Image: John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

Possible rebellion in Goma

Fears are mounting that if Tshisekedi does indeed win the election, as is predicted, there could be a revival of the rebellion against the government in the country's east by the March 23 (M23) movement and others.

The beleaguered city of Goma would then be in danger of being run over by rebels, according to DW's Ruth Alonga, who reported on the ground in the region.

To make matters worse, the rise of a new insurgency in the area by a group named "Alliance Fleuve Congo" could further embolden other rebel groups.

Furthermore, the withdrawal of troops from the East African Community (EAC) fans fears among residents of Goma that "the troops withdrew to avoid dealing with post-electoral violence," DW's Alonga added.

Tshisekedi in the lead

CENI has started releasing provisional results in recent days, and its latest tally on Tuesday put Felix Tshisekedi who is seeking a second term ahead of his 18 challengers, with almost 79% of around 6.1 million votes counted so far.

His biggest challengers, businessman Moise Katumbi and former energy executive Martin Fayulu, were second and third in the run, respectively with about 14% and 4% of the vote.

The commission has not disclosed how many of the approximately 44 million registered voters had cast their ballots, nor given any indication of what the latest figure represents to the total number of votes cast.

Protesters barricaded streets and burned tyres in the capital Kinshasa Image: John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

A (contemporary) history of disputed elections

Election-related tensions are common in the DRC, which has a long history of authoritarian rule and violent government overthrows. The archbishop of Kinshasa compared the election to previous power struggles, describing it as a "gigantic organized mess," as reported by the AFP news agency.

Such disputes tend to fuel unrest in Congo and risk further destabilization in Africa's second-largest country, which is a major cobalt and copper producer plagued by widespread poverty and insecurity in its eastern region.

Protest organizers have heavily criticized CENI's decision to extend voting at polling stations that had failed to open on election day, calling the move unconstitutional and demanding a full election re-run.

Some independent observers have also said the extension compromised the credibility of the vote.

CENI has meanwhile acknowledged that there were certain delays on December 20 but denied that the credibility of the election had been compromised by extending some of the voting.

Congo: Opposition candidate Fayulu blasts election 'chaos' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Opposition concerns

Five opposition presidential candidates have meanwhile announced that they would seek legal ways to protest what they described as a "sham" election.

"We will protest against the irregularities observed during voting," they wrote in a letter to the governor of Kinshasa, Gentiny Ngobila Mbaka, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The opposition leaders who signed the letter include Martin Fayulu, who claimed he won the last elections in 2018, and Denis Mukwege, the Nobel Peace Prize winner recognized for his work with victims of wartime sexual violence.

Moise Katumbi, another candidate and former governor of the southeast Katanga region. They are also calling for the election results to be annulled.

Dozens of civil society groups and other presidential candidates also joined the call "demanding the annulment" of the elections. They say the extension of the vote over several days had "encouraged widespread fraud," adding they would join protests regardless of bans.

"You cannot threaten or traumatize a population that wants to march peacefully," said Mino Bopomi from the citizens' movement Filimbi.

Paul Lorgerie, Lilas Nyota, and Ruth Alonga contributed to this report.

Edited by: Okeri Ngutjinazo