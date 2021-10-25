A computer is a device that can be programmed to process data. Computers range in size and capability - from small, cubic millimeter small mini-computer to large, room-sized supercomputer.

The first programmable calculating machine the Z3 was designed by German engineer Konrad Zuse in 1941. The Z3 weighed about a ton. After the development of the microprocessor in the 1970s, size and cost of computers shrank. In 1981 IBM introduced the first personal computer (PC). Since then, the term "computer" usually refers to a portable folding computer (notebook) or box-shaped desktop computer.