Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Computer

A computer is a device that can be programmed to process data. Computers range in size and capability - from small, cubic millimeter small mini-computer to large, room-sized supercomputer.

The first programmable calculating machine the Z3 was designed by German engineer Konrad Zuse in 1941. The Z3 weighed about a ton. After the development of the microprocessor in the 1970s, size and cost of computers shrank. In 1981 IBM introduced the first personal computer (PC). Since then, the term "computer" usually refers to a portable folding computer (notebook) or box-shaped desktop computer.

3141458 06/28/2017 IT systems in several countries have undergone a global ransomware attack. Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik Foto: Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik/dpa |

New Russian cyberattacks target more US networks 25.10.2021

The Russian-based hacking group behind the so-called SolarWinds cyberattacks has targeted more US-based computer systems. US tech giant Microsoft said it had documented a flurry of activity over the summer.
Endlich Tacheles Ein Film von Jana Matthes & Andrea Schramm Yaar ist ein junger jüdischer Berliner, der davon träumt, Gamedesigner zu werden. Mit dem Judentum verbindet er nichts als Opfer, die sich zur Schlachtbank führen ließen. Seinem Vater wirft er vor, am Holocaust zu leiden, den er nicht einmal selbst erlebt hat. Aus Rebellion will Yaar ein Computerspiel entwickeln: „Shoah. Als Gott schlief.“ In dem von ihm kreierten Deutschland um 1940 können Juden sich wehren, Nazis menschlich handeln. Yaars Vater ist schockiert. In seinen Freunden Sarah und Marcel findet er Mitstreiter für die Entwicklung seines Computerspiels. Yaar macht seine Oma Rina zum Vorbild für die junge Jüdin im Spiel. Ihr Gegenspieler, ein SS-Offizier, ist von einem realen Vorfahren von Marcel inspiriert. Die drei sind sich einig: die alten Rollenzuschreibungen von Tätern und Opfern stehen ihnen im Weg, und die Vergangenheit soll endlich vorbei sein! Sie reisen zusammen in Rinas Geburtsort Krakau, wo Yaar ein furchtbares Familiengeheimnis aufdeckt. Aus Spiel wird Ernst. Die drei Freunde erkennen, was die Ereignisse der Vergangenheit mit ihnen selbst zu tun haben – als Enkel der damaligen Opfer und Täter. Eine schmerzhafte Auseinandersetzung mit der eigenen Geschichte beginnt, die auch die Beziehung zwischen Vater und Sohn verändert. ENDLICH TACHELES zeigt, wie sich das Trauma der Überlebenden bis in die dritte Generation frisst und stellt eine hochaktuelle Frage aus der Sicht eines 21-jährigen: Was hat der Holocaust heute noch mit mir zu tun?

Wrestling with the past: The burden of the Jewish legacy 19.10.2021

The documentary "Tacheles: The Heart of the Matter" tells the story of a third-generation Jew who tries to free himself from the Holocaust legacy by playing a computer game.
Joseph Willibrord Mähler's 1804-5 portrait of Beethoven. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beethoven_(M%C3%A4hler,_1804%E2%80%9305)#/media/File:Beethoven-M%C3%A4hler_1804_hires.jpg

Beethoven's last symphony finished by AI 09.10.2021

Researchers used algorithms to finish composing Beethoven's 10th Symphony. But can computer programs be as creative as human musicians?
27.05.2020 *** (200527) -- SEOUL, May 27, 2020 () -- Students return to school for classes at Posung Middle School in Seoul, South Korea, May 27, 2020. According to a phased school reopening plan of South Korea's Ministry of Education, a second batch of students, including the second-year high school students, middle school seniors, the first and second grades students of elementary school and kindergarten students, returned to school on Wednesday. (Photo by Lee Sang-ho/) |

South Korean students embrace 'niche' learning alternatives 17.09.2021

Learning a third language such as German, Japanese or Mandarin seems to have gone out of fashion. Some students are turning to non-traditional alternatives such as Arabic, computer programming or coding, to succeed.
Playstationspieler Fotograf Rechte: Unsplash/Teddy Guerrier

German video games and the international market 25.08.2021

The most successful games often come from the US, Japan or Poland, but rarely from Germany. Why is that the case? And why aren't they recognized as art?
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — COVID-19, aging brains & very cold computers 16.06.2021

Will mutations change our vaccination strategy? Also, a controversial step in the fight against Alzheimer's, and how to tell a six-year-old what a quantum computer is.
CES patrons take a look as IBM unveils this quantum computer, Q System One, shown here during the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

German industry could win big with new quantum computer 16.06.2021

Despite its reputation as an industrial and research powerhouse, Germany has fallen behind when it comes to quantum computing. But a new computer at home could change all of that.
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 15.06.2021

US, EU agree to shelve Airbus-Boeing tariffs - US retail sales fall in May as prices rise - IBM's 'Q System One' quantum computer unveiled
CES patrons take a look as IBM unveils this quantum computer, Q System One, shown here during the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

IBM unveils first quantum computer in Germany 15.06.2021

It is Germany's first quantum computer, and it is capable of bending the laws of physics and computing in order to work. IBM hopes to have a quantum computer that is 37 times faster in two years.
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 15.06.2021

US, EU agree to shelve Airbus-Boeing dispute - IBM's 'Q System One' quantum computer unveiled
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

What is a quantum computer, exactly? 14.06.2021

They look weird, they're outrageously cold, and they're "stupider" than your smartphone. So why are governments throwing billions at quantum computers? And is it possible for a normal person to even understand them?
Gebäude der Firma Electronic Arts im Kölner Rheinauhafen

Hackers breach game giant EA to steal source code 11.06.2021

Video games company Electronic Arts says hackers managed to steal some of the source code to its popular football game FIFA 21, as well as the Frostbite engine underpinning several titles.

JBS computer hack 'quite serious disruption' 02.06.2021

The world's largest meat processing company has resumed most production after a weekend cyberattack. Isabel Skierka from ESMT thinks, though, the vulnerabilities exposed by this attack and others are far from resolved.

Semiconductor shortage giving startups a headache 26.05.2021

Demand surges during the pandemic caught chip manufacturers off guard. Car, computer and smartphone industries will get first dibs when the chip supply increases. But small startups will likely feel the squeeze longer.

People walk past a Chanel store in Beijing, China, 6 April 2020.

EU Court rejects Chanel trademark suit against Huawei 21.04.2021

The French luxury brand claimed the Chinese tech company's computer hardware logo was similar to its own. The Court said there was no risk of the two being confused.
President Joe Biden holds up a silicon wafer as he participates virtually in the CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

US: President Biden urges CEOs to help end chip shortage 13.04.2021

US domestic industries are struggling to keep up with demand for computer chips and semiconductors. The White House is offering billions in domestic aid to help boost production.
Show more articles