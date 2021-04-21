Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Comfort women is a term used for women and girls forced into sexual slavery by Japan before and during World War II.
The name "comfort women" - ianfu in Japanese - is a euphemism for a prostitute. Up to 400,000 women and girls from Korea, China and the Philippines were forced into slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army before and during World War II. In December 2015, South Korea and Japan reached a deal, in which Japan formally apologized for forcing the women into slavery and offered a fund to compensate the victims. This page collates DW content on comfort women.
Japanese officials have condemned a pair of statues commemorating so-called comfort women forced into sexual slavery. One of the statues was reported to resemble Japan's prime minister, though its owner disputes this.
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has said he will attend the Winter Olympics in South Korea, ending speculation he would skip due to a spat over a 2015 "comfort women" deal. He has said he wants to "firmly" convey Tokyo's stance.
South Korea's foreign minister has said her government "will not demand renegotiation" of a 2015 deal with Japan over wartime sex slavery. Seoul's new president had questioned the accord during his election campaign.
South Korea's Moon Jae-in has written off a reparations deal for women forced into wartime sexual slavery, which Seoul's previous government reached with Japan. Moon said that the deal failed to meet victims' demands.