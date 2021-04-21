Visit the new DW website

Comfort women

Comfort women is a term used for women and girls forced into sexual slavery by Japan before and during World War II.

The name "comfort women" - ianfu in Japanese - is a euphemism for a prostitute. Up to 400,000 women and girls from Korea, China and the Philippines were forced into slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army before and during World War II. In December 2015, South Korea and Japan reached a deal, in which Japan formally apologized for forcing the women into slavery and offered a fund to compensate the victims. This page collates DW content on comfort women.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 28: A statue of a girl symbolizing the issue of comfort women in front of the Japanese Embassy on December 28, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida met to discuss the issue of Korean 'comfort women' in Japanese military brothels before and during World War II. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) Getty Images/C. Sung-Jun

South Korean 'comfort women' lose compensation claim 21.04.2021

A South Korean court rejected a lawsuit calling for Japan to compensate victims forced to work in wartime brothels. Activists and plaintiffs denounced the decision, calling it a "major disappointment."

The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, a South Korean advocacy group that supports comfort women forced to work in the Japanese military's wartime brothels, holds a meeting in Seoul on Oct. 14, 2020. Participants welcomed the decision by authorities in the Mitte district of Berlin to allow a comfort women statue in the German capital to remain for the time being. (Kyodo)

South Korean court orders Japan to pay damages to 'comfort women' 08.01.2021

It's the first civilian legal case in South Korea regarding so-called "comfort women" who were forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II. The unprecedented ruling is likely to spark ire in Japan.

Korean 'comfort women' memorial in Berlin angers Japan 22.10.2020

A memorial to the victims of forced sex work in WWII has sparked controversy and diplomatic tension. Japan wants it axed, but activists are showing resistance.
13.10.2020, Berlin: Blumen liegen an der Friedensstatue in Moabit. Der deutsche Korea-Verband hatte die Friedensstatue Ende September 2020 enthüllt. Die Friedensstatue erinnert nach Angaben des Verbandes an die über 200.000 Mädchen und Frauen aus 14 Ländern, die vom japanischen Militär während des Asien-Pazifik-Krieges (1931- 1945) im gesamten asiatisch-pazifischen Raum als sogenannte Trostfrauen sexuell versklavt worden sind. Die Friedensstatue in soll auf Anordnung des Bezirksamts nun wieder entfernt werden. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin halts demolition of 'comfort women' memorial amid diplomatic row with Japan 14.10.2020

A recently unveiled memorial to the victims of forced sex work in WWII has sparked controversy and diplomatic tensions in Seoul, Tokyo and Berlin. Japan wants it axed, but activists are showing resistance.

28.07.2020 Statue of bowing man A statue of a man bowing on his knees in front of a figure depicting a wartime sexual slavery victim is seen at the Korea Botanic Garden in Pyeongchang, 182 kilometers east of Seoul, on July 28, 2020. Despite media reports claiming the bowing man represented Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the operator of the garden said the statue did not depict the foreign leader. (Yonhap)/2020-07-28 18:59:31/ | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Japan fumes over 'comfort women' statue in South Korea said to resemble Abe 28.07.2020

Japanese officials have condemned a pair of statues commemorating so-called comfort women forced into sexual slavery. One of the statues was reported to resemble Japan's prime minister, though its owner disputes this.
Nov. 23, 2019*** Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) and South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha shake hands ahead of their meeting in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture on Nov. 23, 2019. G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting is scheduled to be held on November 22nd and 23rd. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) |

Japan and South Korea determined to improve ties 23.11.2019

The Asian neighbors have agreed to meet in December to end a trade dispute and resolve disagreements over their painful wartime past. Japan had rejected an earlier attempt by South Korea to find a compromise.
17.11.2017, Berlin, Deutschland, GER - Fahne Südkoreas weht bei Sonnenschein im Wind. . *** 17 11 2017 Berlin Germany ger Flag South Korea blowing at Sunshine in Wind ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ 07.07.2018, Hamburg, Hansestadt Hamburg, GER - Nationalfahne von Japan. (asiatisch, Asien, aussen, Aussenaufnahme, Beflaggung, deutsch, Deutschland, Emblem, Europa, europaeisch, Fahne, Fahnenmast, Fahnenstange, Flagge, flattern, flatternd, flattert, Freisteller, gehisst, Hamburg, Hansestadt Hamburg, Himmel, Japan, Japanfahne, Japanflagge, japanisch, Kreis, Laenderfahne, Laenderflagge, Land, Landesflagge, Mast, Nation, Nationalfahne, Nationalfarben, Nationalflagge, Nationalitaet, Nationalstolz, niemand, QF, Querformat, rot, rund, Staat, Staatsfahne, Staatsflagge, Staatssymbol, wehen, wehend, weht, weiss, Westeuropa, Wind, windig) 180707D318HAMBURG.JPG *** 07 07 2018 Hamburg hanseatic city Hamburg national flag of japan asian asia outside flag german flag emblem europe european flag flagpole flag flapping fluttering fluttering freisteller

Japan and South Korea seek to mend relations 22.10.2019

Increasing costs are pushing the two countries to end their trade dispute and disagreements over historical treaties. Despite the dawn of a new imperial era, damaged mutual trust could prove a hindrance to an agreement.
In this picture taken on July 15, 2015, people gather in front of a Uniqlo clothes store in Beijing. Chinese Communist authorities have said the distribution of a sex tape purportedly shot in a fitting room in one of Beijing's trendiest shopping malls is against socialist core values, after the footage went viral. AFP PHOTO / FRED DUFOUR (Photo credit should read FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images)

Uniqlo pulls controversial clothing ad in South Korea 22.10.2019

The Japanese clothing brand pulled an ad over accusations that it mocks South Korean victims of forced labor during WWII. A parody featuring a 90-year-old former laborer has gone viral.

A 'comfort woman' statue, one of art works at an exhibition After Freedom of Expression? , is displayed during Aichi Triennale at Aichi Prefectural Museum of Art Gallery in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on August 3, 2019. On the same day, Aichi mayor Hideaki Omura, who heads the festival organizing committee, announced to remove the exhibition on the same day after many protests. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) |

Japan reopens exhibit closed over censored 'comfort woman' statue 08.10.2019

The show, featuring a controversial South Korean statue of a wartime sex slave, was forced to shut down in early August. Japan and South Korea have sparred over the use of "comfort women" during World War II.
Victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery Victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery attend a weekly rally in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on April 9, 2014 to demand Japan apologize and provide compensation to the surviving victims of the Japanese government's sex slavery during World War II. Historians say more than 200,000 women, mostly Koreans, were forced to serve as sex slaves for front-line Japanese soldiers during the war. (Yonhap)/2014-04-09 15:24:39/ <Copyright _Ï 1980-2014 YONHAPNEWS AGENCY. All rights reserved.> Keine Weitergabe an Drittverwerter. picture-alliance/dpa/Yonhap

Seoul to close 'comfort women' foundation in snub to Tokyo 21.11.2018

South Korea announced it would shut down an association for former "comfort women" and their families, which had been funded by Japan. The foundation is a key element of a deeply unpopular 2015 accord with Japan.
Protests in Seoul on 50th anniversary of ties with Japan South Korean relatives of people who were forced to become laborers, soldiers or civilian workers for the Japanese military during Japan s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, attend a rally in central Seoul on June 22, 2015, the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

South Korea court orders Japan's Nippon Steel to compensate forced laborers 30.10.2018

South Korea's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of compensating four laborers who were forced to work at a Japanese steel mill during WWII. Tokyo decried the ruling as "unthinkable" and threatened a firm response.
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, a horse-drawn cart, catering to tourists, passes by a statue of a Comfort Woman or alleged Filipino sex slaves during WWII, which was erected along a scenic Baywalk in Manila, Philippines. A backhoe scoops earth from the spot where the statue was erected Saturday, April 28, 2018 after workers removed the statue overnight. The statue, which symbolizes Filipino women forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels and inaugurated on Dec. 9, 2017, has created a controversy after Japanese Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda reportedly voiced displeasure in her meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) |

Philippines: Monument to WW II sex slaves removed, sparking outrage 29.04.2018

The issue of "comfort women" has long been a contentious one for Japan. The country occupied the Philippines during World War II but today it is a big supplier of aid and financial support.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 11, 2017. World leaders and senior business figures are gathering in the Vietnamese city of Danang this week for the annual 21-member APEC summit. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / JORGE SILVA (Photo credit should read JORGE SILVA/AFP/Getty Images)

Japan's Abe to attend Pyeongchang Olympics despite 'comfort women' dispute 24.01.2018

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has said he will attend the Winter Olympics in South Korea, ending speculation he would skip due to a spat over a 2015 "comfort women" deal. He has said he wants to "firmly" convey Tokyo's stance.
©Kyodo/MAXPPP - 27/12/2017 ; People protest in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Dec. 27, 2017, near a statue symbolizing comfort women forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Foto: MAXPPP |

South Korean minister says Seoul not seeking renegotiation of 'comfort women' deal with Japan 09.01.2018

South Korea's foreign minister has said her government "will not demand renegotiation" of a 2015 deal with Japan over wartime sex slavery. Seoul's new president had questioned the accord during his election campaign.
FILE - In this Feb. 3. 2014 file photo, a visitor looks at portraits of late former comfort women who were forced to serve for the Japanese troops as a sexual slave during World War II, at the House of Sharing, a nursing home and museum for 10 former sex slaves, in Toechon, South Korea. What¿s in a word? As Japan¿s leader Shinzo Abe prepares to issue a statement Friday, Aug. 14, 2015 to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, attention is focused on the words he will use - and the ones he won¿t. The issue of Japan¿s exploitation of women from across Asia as prostitutes for troops was the subject of a separate apology in 1993, and remains a key area of difference with South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) picture-alliance/AP Photo/A.Young-joon

South Korea labels 2015 'comfort women' reparations deal with Japan as flawed 28.12.2017

South Korea's Moon Jae-in has written off a reparations deal for women forced into wartime sexual slavery, which Seoul's previous government reached with Japan. Moon said that the deal failed to meet victims' demands.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 28: A statue of a girl symbolizing the issue of comfort women in front of the Japanese Embassy on December 28, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida met to discuss the issue of Korean 'comfort women' in Japanese military brothels before and during World War II. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) Getty Images/C. Sung-Jun

Is the Japan-South Korea 'comfort women' deal falling apart? 09.01.2017

Tokyo has withdrawn its ambassador to Seoul after a new statue in honor of "comfort women" is placed outside its Busan consulate. There are also fears that the political turmoil in Seoul would jeopardize the 2015 deal.
