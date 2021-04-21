Comfort women is a term used for women and girls forced into sexual slavery by Japan before and during World War II.

The name "comfort women" - ianfu in Japanese - is a euphemism for a prostitute. Up to 400,000 women and girls from Korea, China and the Philippines were forced into slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army before and during World War II. In December 2015, South Korea and Japan reached a deal, in which Japan formally apologized for forcing the women into slavery and offered a fund to compensate the victims. This page collates DW content on comfort women.