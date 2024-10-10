Come and explore South Africa's most iconic desserts

LifestyleSouth AfricaCome and explore South Africa's most iconic dessertsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLifestyleSouth AfricaSungeni Mussa in South Africa10/10/2024October 10, 2024Most African countries have sweets. However, desserts eaten at the end of a meal come from the colonial experience. And yet there are genuine South African desserts. DW has tested three of the most well-known.https://p.dw.com/p/4l5yEAdvertisement