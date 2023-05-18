  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine War
Turkey Elections
A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle
More than 100 soldiers along with sniffer dogs searched for the children in the Amazon jungleImage: Colombian army/Handout/AFP
CatastropheLatin America

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

16 minutes ago

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has had to backtrack on his claim that four Indigenous children — missing for more than two weeks after a plane crash — had been found alive in the Amazon.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RWy8

The Colombian president on Thursday admitted he had been mistaken to announce the rescue of four Indigenous children after their plane crashed in the Amazon Rainforest.

Declaring "joy for the country,"President Gustavo Petro had written on Twitter that the children, one of them a baby, were found after "arduous search efforts" by the military. DW was among the news outlets covering his initial comments.

Early in the morning of May 1, the plane carrying seven people between Araracuara, in Amazonas province, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, had suffered an engine failure.

While the three adults, including the pilot, died in the plane crash — it was suspected that the four children aged 13, 9 and 4, as well as the 11-month-old baby, survived the impact.

How was the mistake made?

Writing on Twitter, Petro said he had deleted his tweet from Wednesday night when he had announced the children's rescue.

He explained that he had received the information from the  Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF) but that the rescue teams had not confirmed the news.

"I am sorry for what happened. The military forces and Indigenous communities will continue in their tireless search to give the country the news it is waiting for," said Petro.

"At this time there is no other priority other than moving forward with the search until you find them. The children's lives are the most important thing."

Petro's announcement on Wednesday had been met with confusion. It lacked details about where or how the children had been rescued, or how they had survived alone in the jungle. Alongside the uncertainty, the military had not confirmed any rescue.

Brazil: Illegal gold mining leaves deep scars

The ICBF confirmed that it had passed the news to the presidency. It said officials had received a report from the area that the children aboard the aircraft had been found alive and were also in good health.

With this news, "and with knowledge of reports made by indigenous communities in the area," the ICBF said it had contacted other government entities to ensure the children's care.

"Immediately, this information was also transmitted to the Presidency of the Republic for the president to communicate the news to the country."

"However, the military forces have not yet been able to establish an official record due to the difficult weather conditions and difficult terrain, which is why they tirelessly continue the search efforts that have yielded several finds in the area and would allow the information to be corroborated."

The rescue operation

On Wednesday, armed forces said that the rescue efforts were intensified when remnants of a "shelter built in an improvised way with sticks and branches" were found.

The search, dubbed "Operation Hope," was made more difficult by heavy rainfall, the fear of wild animals, and huge trees that can grow as tall as 40 meters (131 feet) — obscuring the view from the air.

The rescue operation was conducted in the dense Amazon jungle of Colombia's Caqueta province by joint efforts of the military, firefighters, and civil aviation authority officials. The region where the plane crashed has very few roads and is difficult to access by rivers as well, so air travel is commonly used.

More than 100 soldiers along with sniffer dogs were deployed for the search operation.

One of the three helicopters used in the search operation hovered over the jungle and played a recorded message from the children's grandmother telling them to stop moving in the jungle.

mf, rc/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan's Imran Khan fears rearrest

Law and Justice7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

European schengen visa in passport

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

Politics11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

G7 HIROSHIMA is written with flowers of petunia in Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture

Can the G7 take a united stance on China?

Can the G7 take a united stance on China?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius shielding his eyes, looking into the distance

Boris Pistorius declares war on Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Boris Pistorius declares war on Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An aerial photo shows flooded houses in Cesena, Northern Italy on May 16, 2023.

Italy: Death toll mounts in wake of severe flooding

Italy: Death toll mounts in wake of severe flooding

Nature and Environment55 minutes ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

A design plan for futuristic mirror-encased skyscrapers in a red dessert

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

Public support for funding arms for Ukraine drops in US

Public support for funding arms for Ukraine drops in US

Conflicts20 hours ago02:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Grand Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

Nature and EnvironmentMay 16, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage