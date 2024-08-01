Colombia's carnival of cultures
It's a festival of diversity: At the "Carnaval de Negros y Blancos" in the Colombian Andes celebrates the ethnic diversity of the region. UNESCO lists the carnival as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Celebrating diversity
At the beginning of each new year, the city of Pasto in southern Colombia is being transformed into a melting pot of cultures. For five days in early January, thousands celebrate the cultural heritage and ethnic diversity of the region at the Carnaval de Negros y Blancos ("Carnival of Blacks and Whites") in the Andean city.
Creepy carnival
The festivities include traditional dances and music as well as parades with elaborately designed floats - some of which can easily give you the creeps. The carnival in Pasto is the second largest in Colombia and one of the country's most important festivals. In 2009, it was declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco.
Adrenaline rush in the Andes
The carnival has its origins in a mixture of cultural expressions from the Andes, the Amazon and the Pacific. The state of Narino, where Pasto is located, encompasses all three landscapes and cultural regions. The fusion of indigenous and Afro-Colombian influences is also honored with elaborate, handmade masks.
Precision work for Pacha Mama
Costumed participants put make-up on each other on the second day of the festival before the "Canto a la Tierra" ("Song to the Earth") parade, which pays homage to "Pacha Mama", the name by which "Mother Earth" is worshipped in the Andean region. The carnival is considered one of the oldest and most traditional in South America and attracts not only locals but also plenty of tourists.
Cheerful celebration, serious background
The timing of the carnival is no coincidence - it is a reminder of one of the continent's darkest chapters: After an uprising by black slaves in 1607, the colonial government gave in for fear of further revolts. The oppressed were given a day off, January 5, which is now celebrated every year as "Dia de los Negros" ("Day of Blacks").
"Dia de los Negros"
While "blackfacing" is now widely considered a racist practice, it is used in a different context at the carnival in Pasto: on "Dia de los Negros", participants dye their faces black to commemorate slavery in Colombia.
"Dia de los Blancos"
The following day, the "Dia de los Blancos" ("Day of the whites") is celebrated: The revellers paint their faces white or spray each other with foam - often resulting in exuberant foam fights.
Colorful hustle and bustle
The largest street parade, the "Desfile Magno", also takes place on Dia de los Blancos: Floats with giant papier-mache figures pass through the streets. The parade consists of more than 25 floats that are up to 16 meters long and 10 meters high.
Dance with the devil
In full regalia: dressed in devil's horns, artist David Pupiales, who belongs to the indigenous Quillacinga people, poses for a photo. A little later, he will be dancing through the streets of Pasto during the carnival.
Keeping tradition alive
A participant waves a "wiphala": the flag represents various indigenous peoples of the Andes. Like many other customs in South America, the carnival in Pasto dates back to pre-Columbian times: as early as the Inca era, the peoples of the region honoured the sun and moon at this time of year and danced to pray for a rich harvest. The carnival is trying to keep that tradition alive.