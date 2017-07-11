Colombia must stop activities in Nicaraguan maritime zone, says UN court

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ordered Colombia to "immediately cease" patrolling and interfering with fishing in parts of the Caribbean within Nicaragua's exclusive economic zone.

The ICJ "finds that by interfering with fishing and marine research activities of Nicaraguan-flagged vessels ... in Nicaragua's exclusive economic zone ... Colombia has violated Nicaragua's sovereign rights and jurisdiction," presiding judge Joan Donoghue said.

The court ruled by nine votes to six that Colombia should be ordered to stop this conduct, she said at the court's headquarters in The Hague.

The judges also ordered Colombia to change a 2013 presidential decree that established a zone around Colombian islands in the disputed area. The court said that the zone as defined by the decree was too large and the powers Colombia claims to have in the document were not in accordance with customary international law.

What is the dispute about?

Nicaragua, which in 2012 won a large swath of maritime territory from Colombia at the court, lodged a fresh case there the following year, accusing Colombia of ignoring that ruling.

It alleged Bogota had threatened to use force to push through its claims in the region, which has rich fishing grounds and oil and gas deposits.

Managua also asked the ICJ to force Colombia to pay compensation for "the threat or use of force by the Colombian navy against Nicaraguan fishing boats."

Colombia denied the accusations and said its presence in the waters was mainly for the purposes of international maritime rescue and the fight against drug trafficking.

Bogota also claimed that Managua was interfering with Indigenous fishing rights owing to the 2012 ruling, an argument rejected by the court.

Nicaragua's claim for compensation was also not granted in Thursday's ruling.

Although there are no land borders between Nicaragua and Colombia, in South America, bilateral ties have been strained for almost a century amid the row over maritime limits.

Watch video 06:09 Colombia: The perilous path to a new future

What did Colombia say?

Speaking after the ruling was handed down, Colombia's representative, Carlos Gustavo Arrieta Padilla, told journalists outside the court he still believed "the ruling is mainly in favor of Colombia."

"They (the judges) did not ask us to cease our presence in Nicaraguan waters ... They never ordered us to leave ... the area," Arrieta said.

"The court has maintained the possibility of the Colombian navy being there and doing operations in the fight against organized crime in the area," he said.

Arieta (R.) is seen here greeting Nicaragua's ambassador, Carlos Jose Arguello Gomez, at the court in 2016

He also said that Colombia could not implement aspects of the ruling before going through a "special procedure." Bogota has argued that it can change its borders only by bilateral treaty and it cannot therefore fully implement the court's 2012 ruling.

Lawyers for Nicaragua declined to comment on the ruling.

Judgements by the ICJ are final and cannot be appealed. If a country does refuse to implement them, as rarely occurs, the complainant country can refer the matter to the UN Security Council for further action.

Volcano boarding in Nicaragua The climb A group of tourists ascend the 728-meter (2,388 feet) tall Cerro Negro, which takes roughly one hour. Its name, which translates to "black mountain," derives from its gravelly basaltic cinder cone which contrasts with the verdant surroundings.

Volcano boarding in Nicaragua Rewarding views Scaling the volcano is well worth it simply for the panoramic views of the stunning landscape. Cerro Negro forms part of the Cordillera de los Maribios mountain range. It also happens to be Central America's youngest volcano, having first erupted in 1850.

Volcano boarding in Nicaragua A volcano like no other Cerro Negro is the world's only volcano that lends itself to boarding down its ash-covered slopes. It's drawn crowds of intrepid holidaymakers and surf enthusiasts.

Volcano boarding in Nicaragua On top of the world Lester Centeno, a local guide, poses atop Cerro Negro. The volcano's popularity with tourists is a godsend for Nicaragua's embattled tourist industry. For years, political unrest battered the tourist industry and the COVID-19 pandemic only made matters worse.

Volcano boarding in Nicaragua Safety first Before embarking on their high-speed descent, boarders don yellow overalls and protective glasse to protect them from the volcano's hot surface and gravel.

Volcano boarding in Nicaragua Say cheese A tourist hurtles down Cerro Negro, as local guide Lester Centeno snaps a picture.

Volcano boarding in Nicaragua Affordable fun A guided tour up Cerro Negro to whizz down the volcano costs a mere $30 (€27). Tourists who don't want to carry their board up can hire locals for the equivalent of $4 (€3) to do it for them.

Volcano boarding in Nicaragua Sleeping giant Cerro Negro is one of Nicaragua's most active volcanoes, having erupted 23 times so far. The last volcanic activity occurred in 1995. Experts project a major eruption in the near future. Fortunately for tourists, such events can be accurately predicted, meaning the sleeping giant is safe to ascend.

Volcano boarding in Nicaragua Harmful clouds of ash The countryside surrounding Cerro Negro is sparely populated, which means few people are at risk should an eruption occur. That said, Cerro Negro is notorious for spewing large plumes of ash that can be dispersed by the wind and cause serious harm to buildings and farmland.

Volcano boarding in Nicaragua Hard work Hiking up takes about 60 minutes, hurtling down takes less than five. Even so, most visitors agree the tough ascent is totally worth it. Views from Cerro Negro are fantastic, and gliding down is said to provide one of the greatest adrenalin rushes. Author: Nele Jensch



tj/nm (dpa, Reuters)