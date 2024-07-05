Colombia: Graffiti art in the slums
Ciudad Bolivar is one of Bogota's poorest districts. Now, there's an effort to remove some of the stigma attached to the area, using art. The hope is that it will become a tourist attraction boosting local businesses.
A hovering site to behold
On Sundays, residents of Ciudad Bolivar in Colombia's capital Bogota are treated to an unusual sight: tourists riding the same cable car that ordinarily carries thousands of workers to their jobs on weekdays. A 15-minute ride on the TransMiCable takes visitors from one end of the neighborhood to the other.
Graffiti capital Bogota
From the cable car, you can see many colorful old buildings stacked on the mountainside like toy blocks. Most of the facades are covered in murals. Bogota consistently ranks as one of the most street art-friendly cities in the world.
Breathtaking view
Tourists can disembark at the El Paraiso (Paradise) viewpoint station, which offers a sweeping view of the capital from its southernmost edge. Afterwards, they can stroll along the Street of Colors, where a series of murals depicts everything from tales of the neighborhood and its inhabitants, to tributes to Colombia's rich flora and fauna.
Murals tell stories
"We wanted to remove some of the stigma attached to Ciudad Bolivar, using art," explained Luisa Sabogal, a resident of the neighborhood and co-initiator of the “Bogota Colors” project. Sabogal and her colleague May Rojas launched their project in 2016 and called on international street artists to paint the walls of the neighborhood and the facades of the houses.
Graffiti workshops and art talks
At least a start has been made: the area now attracts around 400 tourists per month. The economic situation of the locals is set to improve with the establishment of new businesses selling food and drink and offering guided tours. Ciudad Bolivar has around 660,000 inhabitants, more than half of whom live in poverty according to official figures.
The cable car: the most important infrastructure in the region
With many of its residents working in other parts of Bogota, the opening of the TransMiCable cable car in 2018 has changed Ciudad Bolivar forever. What used to be an 80-minute ride on local buses along narrow, winding, mostly unpaved roads to leave the neighborhood now takes just fifteen minutes.
The view from a bird's eye perspective
The cable car can transport 7,000 people per hour in 163 cabins - around 20,000 people per day. It is an important part of the attraction for visitors who want a bird's eye view of the city of seven million people high in the mountains.
Tourist center for the Ciudad Bolivar
"The goal is that Ciudad Bolivar becomes one of the main tourist sites of Bogota through investment in local businesses and infrastructure,” Andres Santamaria, Director of the District Institute for Tourism (IDT), told AFP news agency. The city is building a tourist center for the district and is training an additional 40 official tourist guides - so far there is only one.