  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LGBTQ rights
Ukraine War
Turkey Elections
A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle
More than 100 soldiers along with sniffer dogs searched for the children in the Amazon jungleImage: Colombian army/Handout/AFP
CatastropheColombia

Colombia: Baby, 3 kids found alive after plane crash

4 hours ago

Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared "joy for the country" after the four Indigenous children were found alive two weeks after a plane they were on crashed in the dense Amazon jungle in Caqueta province.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RWy8

Four children, including an 11-month-old baby, from an Indigenous community in Colombia survived a plane crash that occurred more than two weeks ago and were found alive, President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday.

Declaring "joy for the country," Petro wrote on Twitter that the children were found after "arduous search efforts" by the military.

Early in the morning of May 1, the plane carrying seven people between Araracuara, in Amazonas province, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, had suffered an engine failure.

How did the children survive?

While the three adults, including the pilot, died in the plane crash — the four children aged 13, 9 and 4, as well as the 11-month-old baby, survived the impact.

The bodies of the adults were found by the rescuers inside the plane on Monday and Tuesday.

Preliminary information revealed that the children, of the Huitoto community, had survived and ventured into the Amazon rainforest. They survived on fruits and built shelters using sticks and branches that were discovered by the rescue personnel.

On Wednesday, armed forces said that the rescue efforts were intensified when remnants of their "shelter built in an improvised way with sticks and branches" were found.

Photographs released by the armed forces showed scissors and a hair tie used by the children and lying in the jungle.

The rescue operation

Huge trees that can grow as tall as 40 meters (131 feet), fear of wild animals and heavy rainfall made the "Operation Hope" search difficult.

The rescue operation was conducted in the dense Amazon jungle of Colombia's Caqueta province by joint efforts of the military, firefighters and civil aviation authority officials.

The region where the plane crashed has very few roads and is difficult to access by rivers as well, so air travel is commonly used.

More than 100 soldiers along with sniffer dogs were deployed for the search operation.

One of the three helicopters used in the search operation hovered over the jungle and played a recorded message from the children's grandmother telling them to stop moving in the jungle.

mf/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man and a woman stand in the remains of their bombed-out apartment

Ukraine's Nikopol: 'We're being shot at day and night'

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Why Africa wants to mediate Russia's war in Ukraine

Why Africa wants to mediate Russia's war in Ukraine

Conflicts14 hours ago02:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

Cartoonist Wong Kei-kwan, who uses the pen name Zunzi, poses for photos after his comic strip was scrapped from the newspaper Ming Pao in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong newspaper drops popular political cartoonist

Hong Kong newspaper drops popular political cartoonist

Freedom of Speech15 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

'The German National Assembly at St Paul's Church in Frankfurt a.M. 1848'. Educational picture. Colour print after a watercolour by Albert Dierkes. From the series: Wandbilder zur Geschichte, Bochum (Paul Stockmann) 1958. Dortmund, Westfaelisches Schulmuseum.

German revolution of 1848: A precursor to today's democracy

German revolution of 1848: A precursor to today's democracy

History2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Daniela Ghiotto and Valentina Bagnara feed their baby daughter.

Italy: Same-sex parents and their children in legal limbo

Italy: Same-sex parents and their children in legal limbo

Human Rights17 hours ago03:26 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Ali Bahraini seated in a large UN auditorium

Iran's UN Ambassador to chair Social Forum

Iran's UN Ambassador to chair Social Forum

Human Rights11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

Public support for funding arms for Ukraine drops in US

Public support for funding arms for Ukraine drops in US

Conflicts8 hours ago02:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Grand Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

The destroyed forests of the Gran Chaco

Nature and EnvironmentMay 16, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage