Cocaine for Germany - Drug Dealing and Smuggling
The addictive potential of the drug is often underestimated and legal prohibitions do little to deter dealers or users.
This documentary sheds light on new international smuggling routes and methods that are causing ever greater problems for law enforcement agencies. One indication of the rising wave of cocaine: although the number of controls in Germany has stagnated, the amount seized has doubled in recent years.
In early 2021, customs investigators in the port of Hamburg made the largest cocaine find in Germany and Europe to date: 16 tons. Where does the cocaine come from and who is profiting from its smuggling and sale?
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
DW Deutsch+
