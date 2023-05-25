  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
DW Afrimaxx | Elodie Fromenteau, Ruanda
Image: DW
LifestyleAfrica

Clothing knows no gender

35 minutes ago

In this edition, host Pamela Mtanga meets Mduduzi Nhlapo to learn about the Kucheza Africa Festival. Also, five things to do in Accra, Ghana. Plus, South African diamonds and genderless fashion by Elodie Fromenteau.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RmD9

Oversized and genderless, this is the signature style of Elodie Fromenteau. After spending 22 years in London’s fashion scene, she has made the journey back home to Rwanda to make an indelible mark on African fashion.

 

5 things to do in Accra

DW Afrimaxx | Accra, Ghana
Image: DW

Step into a world of vibrant colors, rhythms, and flavors in Accra. The city lies along the coast and is home to the Gullah people. Join TV host KMJ for a fun exploration of Ghana's capital city.

 

 

 

Longboard dancing with Cape Verdean Marina Correia

DW Afrimaxx | Marina Correia, Kap Verde
Image: DW

Marina Correia's journey is remarkable. Arriving in France, she struggled to call it home. But finding her passion in skateboarding, she became the freestyle longboard dance world champion in just eight years.

 

 

 

How Molefi Letsiki is changing the diamond industry

DW Afrimaxx | Molefi Letsiki, Südafrika
Image: DW

The journey of second-generation master diamond cutter, Molefi Letsiki, is one to admire. He is the first black majority site holder at De Beers and the first black site holder in the world, not just in South Africa.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 26.05.2023 – 17:30 UTC
SAT 27.05.2023 – 20:30 UTC
SUN 28.05.2023 – 16:30 UTC
 

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

SUV "Grandland X" production line

German economy enters recession amid worsening outlook

Business4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl waves the Libyan national flag as people gather at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli.

Can oil money and fancy shopping malls finally unite Libya?

Can oil money and fancy shopping malls finally unite Libya?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Pita Limjaroenrat put his palms together in greeting after voting in Thailand

Thailand: Anti-junta parties seek to rule but hurdles remain

Thailand: Anti-junta parties seek to rule but hurdles remain

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Borussia Dortmund fans display banners against the Bundesliga's private equity investment plans

Bundesliga investor plan rejected after intense fan protests

Bundesliga investor plan rejected after intense fan protests

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (left) shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (right), Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, May 24, 2023

President Steinmeier's Romania visit signals closening ties

President Steinmeier's Romania visit signals closening ties

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

North America

Tina Turner holding a microphone performs on stage

Tina Turner: Remembering the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll'

Tina Turner: Remembering the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll'

Music15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Mexiko Popocatepetl Vulkanausbruch

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

CatastropheMay 24, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage