 Climate scientist Martin Visbeck: ″High time for action″ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 11.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Climate scientist Martin Visbeck: "High time for action"

Watch video 04:25

More in the Media Center

Screnshot of DW Ecofrontlines project report on flash flooding in Uttarakhand in India

India: Himalayas residents feel impact of climate change 10.02.2022

On the Green Fence 210311 Podcast Picture Teaser ROAD

Climate change and vector-borne diseases 04.02.2022

On the Green Fence 210311 Podcast Picture Teaser ROAD

The rise of allergies 11.02.2022

12/01/2022 *** Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera delivers the opening speech for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State Extraordinary summit, on the state of security in Mozambique, at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, on January 12, 2022. (Photo by Amos Gumulira / AFP)

AfricaLink on Air — 26 January 2022 26.01.2022

More from DW News

Africa lacks sufficient supplies of vaccines against COVID-19 - but this may be about to change.

Boost for fight against COVID-19 in Africa 11.02.2022

One shop in Japan's capital Tokyo sells exclusively items produced by people with disabilities.

Japan: Tokyo store showcases disabled artisans' skills 11.02.2022

India's sole Winter Olympian aims high. Sendedatum: 11.02.2022 (DW News) Alpine skier Arif Khan is India's one and only representative at the Winter Olympics. He told DW how a strong showing in Beijing might change his life.

Beijing 2022: India's sole Winter Olympian aims high 11.02.2022

Koala-Baby Eerin kaut nach dem Zufüttern mit Milch an einem Eukalyptusblatt. Die Koalas sind in Gefahr: Die Zahl der australischen Beutelsäuger nimmt einer neuen Studie zufolge rapide ab und ist allein in den vergangenen drei Jahren um 30 Prozent geschrumpft. Der Bestand sei in allen Regionen des Landes zurückgegangen, besonders aber im Bundesstaat New South Wales an der Ostküste, teilte die Australian Koala Foundation (AKF) am Montag mit. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Australia declares koalas endangered species in east 11.02.2022

Read also

A resident passes by plastic bottles lying at the beach on the Indian Ocean

Extreme heat and plastic pollution push oceans to brink 11.02.2022

As world leaders meet in France to discuss ocean protection, two major studies show how burning fossil fuels and throwing away plastic waste have created unprecedented environmental catastrophes for marine life.

Blick ins Innere des JET-Reaktors in Culham, Großbritannien vom Mai 2011. Hier befindet sich während des Betriebs das Fusionsplasma, aus dem der Fusionsreaktor seine Energie bezieht. Die wichtigste Energiequelle der Menschheit ist die Atomkraft: Die Sonne ist ein gigantischer Kernreaktor, ohne den es kein Leben auf der Erde gäbe. Mit der kontrollierten Kernfusion nach dem Vorbild der Sonne möchten Wissenschaftler eine nahezu unerschöpfliche Energiequelle erschließen. Foto: EFDA JET (zu dpa: Vor 20 Jahren Sonnenfeuer entfacht - Zukunftsenergie?; ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung bei Urhebernennung EFDA JET) ++

Scientists make breakthrough with nuclear fusion record 10.02.2022

European researchers have leaped closer to making nuclear fusion a practical energy source for humanity. It's the same power-generating process that makes stars, including our own sun, shine.

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 09: US climate activist Jennifer Morgan listens to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a press conference on February 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. The German government appointed Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, as a special climate envoy. (Photo by John MacDougall - Pool/Getty Images)

Greenpeace head Jennifer Morgan becomes Germany's first climate envoy 09.02.2022

The head of Greenpeace International, Jennifer Morgan, has become Germany's new climate envoy. Her links to Germany, and the country's environmental policies, go back more than two decades.

The venue for Slope Style of the Beijing Winter Olympics is being prepared with artificial snow machines at the Genting Snow Park in Chongli, Zhangjiakou in Hebei province on Nov. 25, 2021. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Can the Winter Olympics survive the climate crisis? 01.02.2022

The Beijing games is the first to rely on 100% artificial snow. Researchers say that global heating trends will make the event unviable at all but one former host venue by 2100.