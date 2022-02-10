Climate scientist Martin Visbeck: "High time for action"

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As world leaders meet in France to discuss ocean protection, two major studies show how burning fossil fuels and throwing away plastic waste have created unprecedented environmental catastrophes for marine life.
European researchers have leaped closer to making nuclear fusion a practical energy source for humanity. It's the same power-generating process that makes stars, including our own sun, shine.
The head of Greenpeace International, Jennifer Morgan, has become Germany's new climate envoy. Her links to Germany, and the country's environmental policies, go back more than two decades.
The Beijing games is the first to rely on 100% artificial snow. Researchers say that global heating trends will make the event unviable at all but one former host venue by 2100.
