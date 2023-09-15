  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
Morocco earthquake
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Can Steel, Cement & Co. Go Green?

September 15, 2023

Industry is responsible for almost half of the world’s CO2 emissions. And heavy industry represents the lion’s share of those. But heavy industry is under pressure to make the switch to renewables in record time.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WNlk
Deutschland, Bremen | Stahlwerk an der Weser
Image: Sina Schuldt/dpa/picture alliance
DW Dokumentationen | Klimasünder Industrie
Image: ZDF

Environmental protection is important to Mohammad Safi. He rides a bike and powers and heats his home with solar energy and a heat pump. The engineer is keen to keep his personal carbon emissions as low as possible - ideally, below the German pro capita average of 11 tons per year. An amount dwarfed by that of Safi’s employer, the steel giant ArcelorMittal. 

 

 

DW Dokumentationen | Klimasünder Industrie
Image: ZDF

The German steel industry emits more than 30 million tons of CO2 annually. Together with the iron and cement industries, it’s among the world’s major environmental offenders. But: ArcelorMittal wants to change that. The manufacturer is testing a new production method that doesn’t need blast furnaces. This could cut emissions by two thirds. And if the plant switches from natural gas to eco-friendly hydrogen in future, the footprint could be reduced even more.

 

DW Dokumentationen | Klimasünder Industrie
Image: ZDF

EGA’s aluminum production plant in Dubai is also exploring ways to make the transition to green energy. Currently, operations there guzzle as much power as the whole of London. But in future, this electricity will no longer be coming from a gas-fired power plant, but from the world’s largest solar park now under construction in the desert.

 

 

DW Dokumentationen | Klimasünder Industrie
Image: ZDF

When it comes to cement, things are more complicated. CO2 is released at several stages of the production process, including burning fossil fuels to heat kilns and in the mining and transport of raw materials. Researchers at Dresden’s Technical University are developing a solution: concrete reinforced with carbon fibers instead of steel. The carbon fibers are much more robust, meaning less material is required. The technology is being trialed in an initial construction project.

 

But will all this be enough to ensure that the world’s biggest environmental offenders can turn things around and go green? The reportage explores the challenges and presents glimmers of hope on the path to eco-friendly heavy industry.
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 18.09.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 18.09.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 19.09.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 19.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 19.09.2023 – 12:15 UTC
TUE 19.09.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 20.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 20.09.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 19.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 20.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden puts his arm around Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy expected to visit White House

PoliticsSeptember 15, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Zimbabwean woman shops for vegetables in Jambanja market in Seke, south of Harare.

Zimbabwe's women decry political underrepresentation

Zimbabwe's women decry political underrepresentation

EqualitySeptember 15, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A scanning electron micrograph shows Nipah virus (yellow) budding from the surface of a cell

Rare, deadly Nipah virus: What are the symptoms?

Rare, deadly Nipah virus: What are the symptoms?

ScienceSeptember 15, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A village entrance with a sign reading "Mitfahrbank" a bench where you can sit if you are looking to hitch a ride with a neighbor

Germany: More people moving from cities to rural areas

Germany: More people moving from cities to rural areas

SocietySeptember 14, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A man dressed in black stands at a border checkpoint next to a concrete block with a red stop sign hanging from it

Armenia turns away from Russia amid Nagorno-Karabakh block

Armenia turns away from Russia amid Nagorno-Karabakh block

ConflictsSeptember 14, 202304:16 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands with US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

PoliticsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A white coral reef seen underwater, backlit by lights held by a scuba diver

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

ClimateSeptember 13, 202302:29 min
More from North America
Go to homepage