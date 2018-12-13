 Climate change pun ′Heisszeit′ is German Word of the Year 2018 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 14.12.2018

Culture

Climate change pun 'Heisszeit' is German Word of the Year 2018

Germany's summer was extremely hot in 2018, but the term "Heisszeit," or warm age, also reflects climate change as a whole. "Funklochrepublik" and "Ankerzentren" were other favorites this year.

  • Hitze Sommer 2018 Edersee ausgetrocknet (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2018: 'Heisszeit'

    The term "Heisszeit," or warm age — as opposed to an "ice age," which sounds quite similar in German: "Eiszeit" — was chosen as the Word of the Year 2018, reflecting not only Germany's extreme summer this year, but climate change as as whole.

  • The word Jamaika-Aus backdropped by a Jamaica flag (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2017: 'Jamaika-Aus'

    "Jamaica coalition" refers to the symbolic colors of three parties in German politics: black for the conservative CDU/CSU, yellow for the liberal FDP and green for the Greens. In 2017, coalition talks kept Germany busy for weeks, but then came to an abrupt halt. This was "Jamaika-Aus," or Jamaica Out.

  • Graphics: A piece of paper with the word of the year 2016 postfaktisch (DW)

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2016: 'Postfaktisch'

    During the US presidential election campaign, and after Donald Trump's victory in the Fall of 2016, the word "postfaktisch," or post-factual, came into common usage as it denoted the spread of fake news. Even Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) couldn't abstain from using it. It comes into play when public opinion is formed by emotions and resentments rather than objective facts.

  • Austria Slovenia refugees near Sentilj

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2015: 'Flüchtlinge'

    "Flüchtlinge" — refugees. Undoubtedly, no other issue had a bigger impact in 2015. The closest runner-up was "Je suis Charlie," an expression with which people expressed their solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack against the French satirical journal Charlie Hebdo. Number three was "Grexit," which referred to the possibly impending expulsion of Greece from the Eurozone.

  • Lichtgrenze 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2014: 'Lichtgrenze'

    The winning word in 2014 was "Lichtgrenze," or border of light, which refers to a light installation on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. It was followed by "Schwarze Null," black zero, describing government efforts to not incur new debts. Another favorite was "Götzseidank," alluding to "Gott sei Dank" (thank God) and the legendary goal of soccer star Mario Götze in Brazil.

  • Germany Merkel and Gabriel Symbolbild Windschatten

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2013: 'GroKo'

    "GroKo" is short for Grosse Koalition, a grand coalition of the CDU/CSU and the SPD. Recalling "Kroko," or crocodile, the word also expresses derision. The runner-up was "Protz-Bischof," or braggy bishop, referring to Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst of Limburg who came under fire for his prestigious construction projects. The term was followed by "Armutseinwanderung," poverty-driven migration.

  • Rettungsroutine - word of the year

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2012: 'Rettungsroutine'

    "Rettungsroutine," rescue routine, reflected the repetitive efforts to stabilize the European economy. "Kanzlerpräsidentin," chancellor-president, came second: It derided Merkel for acting as neutral as the German president. Third was "Bildungsabwendungsprämie," education-refusal-bonus, derogatorily used for non-working mothers who demand a bonus for not sending their kids to a kindergarten.

  • Symbolic picture frustration at school

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2011: 'Stresstest'

    According to the GfdS, "Stresstest," stress test, so superbly expressed the spirit prevailing in 2011 that it became part of everyday speech. It referred to stress surrounding banks, train stations, governments and nuclear power stations. "Stresstest" was followed by the verb "hebeln," to lever, associated with the expansion of euro saving efforts, as well as "Arabellion," or Arab Spring.

  • Symbolic picture of anger

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2010: 'Wutbürger'

    "Wutbürger," angry citizen, described the impression that political decisions were being made without asking the population first. It was followed by "Stuttgart 21," the heavily criticized reconstruction of Stuttgart's main station, and "Sarrazin-Gen", the gene of Thilo Sarrazin, a politician and author who holds highly controversial views on migrants.

  • Symbolic picture - Abwrackprämie cars at a scrap yard

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2009: 'Abwrackprämie'

    You got an "Abwrackprämie," a wreck bonus, for turning in your old car to receive a new one at a reduced price. Close favorites were "kriegsähnliche Zustände," war-like conditions, referring to Germany's involvement in peace-keeping missions in Afghanistan. And finally, the "Schweinegrippe," swine flu, turned out to be less dangerous than thought, but continued to stir public hysteria.

    Author: Katharina Abel (ad)


"Heisszeit," literally "hot time," is the German Word of the Year 2018, the Association for the German Language announced on Friday. The German expression for "warm age," as opposed to the ice age, which is "Eiszeit" in German, was chosen by the Association for the German Language not only to reflect an extremely hot summer, but also "the most serious global phenomena of the early 21st century, climate change," the association said. The jury added that they picked the expression because it offered an interesting play on words. 

However, within minutes of the announcement, several German Twitter users noted that it was also the first time they were actually hearing the word.

A dead zone republic and fake anchors 

This year's runner-up is "Funklochrepublik," which refers to the fact that there are still many network "dead zones" in Germany, an important political issue in the country this year. 

The association's third pick was "Ankerzentren," literally "anchor centers," which are admission centers for refugees. However, the word "Anker" is not meant as an actual anchor, but rather an acronym made up of several words: "An(kunft)" (arrival), "k(ommunale Verteilung)" (municipal distribution), "E(ntscheidung)" (decision) and "R(ückführung)" (return).

Over 40 years of words of the year

 The Gesellschaft für Deutsche Sprache (GfdS), or Association for the German Language, has annually selected the German Word of the Year on a regular basis since 1977. Every year in December, a term or expression is chosen to provide a "verbal index fossil" reflecting an important topic of the year. What counts is not the sheer frequency with which the terms have been used in the media, but rather their significance, and linguistic quality. 

The term selected in 2017 was "Jamaika-Aus," a political buzzword referring to the collapse of the "Jamaica Coalition" talks between the Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens — the parties are respectively represented by the colors black, yellow and green, which also feature on the Jamaican flag.

eg/db (dpa, AFP)

