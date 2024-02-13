  1. Skip to content
Climate and erosion threaten Britain’s heritage

February 13, 2024

Britain's castles and stately homes are under threat. Climate change, rising sea levels, more frequent storms, rainfall and erosion are taking their toll on the buildings. Some landowners and the state are trying to save the cultural heritage.

