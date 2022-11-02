  1. Skip to content
The 17th century masterpiece is the latest target of climate activists attempting to raise awareness by attacking artworkImage: Peter Dejong/AP/picture alliance
ClimateNetherlands

Climate activists who targeted Vermeer sentenced to prison

28 minutes ago

Two Belgian activists who threw soup on 'Girl With a Pearl Earring' have been given short jail terms by a Dutch court. This was the third such incident involving famous European artworks in recent weeks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iz6J

Two Belgian climate activists received two-month prison sentences on Wednesday, one of which is suspended, for attacking the renowned "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting by Johannes Vermeer at a museum in the Netherlands.

The incident was the latest in a string of attacks against art masterpieces in Europe, in an attempt to raise awareness regarding climate issues. 

The activists' trial was fast-tracked, as they were charged with destruction and "open violence" against the painting. A third activist will face court on Friday, after refusing the fast-track trial.

Dutch prosecutors had called for a four-month prison sentence, with two months suspended. They argued that the defendants"smeared" the painting because they "felt their message took precedence over everything else."

However, the judge said her sentence was meant to refrain from discouraging demonstrations.

The activists belong to the climate group Just Stop Oil Belgium. In reaction to the verdict, the group said in an email seen by  Reuters news agency: "Isn't it ironic that climate activists who nonviolently oppose the mass slaughter of life on Earth are being condemned?"

How did the attack unfold?

On October 27, images emerged on social media that showed activists throwing tomato soup over the painting at the Mauritshuis museum in the Hague.

One of the activists glued himself to the painting, which was behind glass, and another to the wall next to the masterpiece. A third activist threw the soup at the painting.

A police van parked outside the Mauritshuis museum, where the police have arrested three people for attempting to smudge Vermeer's painting 'Girl with a Pearl Earring', currently exhibited there, in The Hague, Netherlands, 27 October 2022.
The Mauritshuis museum said the painting itself was undamaged by the attackImage: Phil Nijhus/ANP/EPA-EFE

The museum said the painting was undamaged. It was returned on display a day after the attack, with the glass covering it replaced.

Similar previous attacks

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil Britain, which is independent from Just Stop Oil Belgium, threw soup at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery some three weeks ago.

Activists in Germany similarly threw mashed potatoes last week at a Claude Monet painting in Potsdam, a city near Berlin, to protest fossil fuel production.

Both paintings, as with Vermeer's painting, were enclosed behind protective glass shielding and weren't damaged.

Climate activists create security nightmare for museums

Climate activists in Europe have been gluing themselves to famous paintings throughout the summer to lodge their protest against new gas and oil extraction projects. 

The protests have ramped up as world leaders prepare to gather in Egypt for the United Nation's annual climate conference, COP27, later this week.

rmt/es (AP, Reuters)

Police walks woman away from the protest site, with banner showing Unite Against Climate Future

Germany: Climate activists disrupt Olaf Scholz speech, demand action

Germany: Climate activists disrupt Olaf Scholz speech, demand action

Protesters said they set off a fire alarm to highlight the German government's failure to address global warming. At the time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz was addressing officials attending the World Health Summit in Berlin.
ClimateOctober 17, 2022
Posters of Russian President Vladimir Putin hang on light poles on Qasr El Nile Bridge in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt's difficult balancing act between the West and Russia

Politics6 hours ago
