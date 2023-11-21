  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentUganda

Clearing plastic waste out of Lake Victoria

Julius Mugambwa | Julia Mielke
November 21, 2023

Despite limits on some plastics in Uganda, the material is slowly clogging up Lake Victoria. Now a local initiative is working to clean it up by training young divers to retrieve the rubbish from the water.

Julius Mugambwa Julius Mugambwa is a freelance DW correspondent based in Kampala, Uganda.@Mugambwa_