Claus Stäcker was formerly a correspondent for German public broadcaster ARD based in Johannesburg, with a predilection for southern Africa.

Since his student days and time as a young reporter in 1994, the watershed year for South Africa, Claus Stäcker's heart has stayed at the Cape of Good Hope, with his reporting always fueled by his hopes for Africa.

Claus Stäcker grew up in Rostock. While a student, he experienced the reunification of Germany at the center of events - in Leipzig. A case of itchy feet and curiosity took him to South Africa at the start of the 1990s, after working for a news agency and broadcaster MDR. There, he experienced the first democratic elections in 1994, saw Nelson Mandela in person several times, wrote for eastern German newspapers and the local "Mail and Guardian" and completed postgraduate studies on the "Cultural History of Africa." To this day, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the radical transformation in South Africa continue to inform his fundamental journalistic commitment to a fair and open world. From 2001, he reported for the ARD from Johannesburg and was the correspondent for southern Africa from 2008 to 2013. He has visited more than 30 African countries.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands next to Senegalese President Macky Sall at a press conference

Scholz in Africa — Mission accomplished

Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a lot to live up to on his visit to Africa. But he didn't disappoint.
Commentary
Politics
May 24, 2022
Participants gather for The 77 Percent's Street Debate on the Namibian genocide

'The 77 Percent' hosts a debate in Namibia

Engaging with the descendants of Germany's colonial crimes is no easy task.
Politics
March 22, 2022
Incumbent Gambian President Adama Barrow of the National People's Party (The Gambia) seen at a presidential election rally

Gambians vote for stability

Gambia has reelected President Adama Barrow by a surprisingly wide margin, despite the incumbent's broken promises.
Politics
December 6, 2021
People burning tires

South Africa's deadly unrest reveals state failures

The deadly violence wasn't just sparked by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. The reasons run much deeper.
Commentary
Politics
July 14, 2021
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmongton, Delaware.

Betting on Biden

The governments of several countries in Africa are optimistic about their relationship with a US run by Joe Biden.
Commentary
Politics
November 10, 2020
Ilwad Elman at a conference

Ilwad Elman awarded German Africa Prize 2020

Somali-Canadian peace activist Ilwad Elman has been awarded the 2020 German Africa Prize.
Politics
October 19, 2020
