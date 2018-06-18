Christo exhibitions: Berlin to open, Paris postpones

The Bulgarian-born artist and his colleagues are likely to be thrilled that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the planned exhibition will now take place in Berlin after all. This comes just a good month before Christo is to celebrate his 85th birthday on June 13.

The show "Christo and Jeanne-Claude - Projects 1963-2020 / Ingrid & Jochheim Collection" opens at the PalaisPopulaire, an art institution of the Deutsche Bank, on May 6. The exhibition is getting a boost from the German government's decision to allow museums to reopen after weeks of closure due to the coronavirus crisis.

In Berlin, works from the Jochheim Collection by Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude, who died in 2009, are now being shown. They trace the history of major projects in many countries around the world. Understandably, however, the focus in Berlin is on the veiling of the Reichstag. For a period of two weeks 25 years ago, the government building in the German capital was transformed into an art project. In addition, the Berlin exhibition will also show a large number of former art objects by the artist couple.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' The triumph "We won!" cried Christo on February 25, 1994. After struggling for 23 years to get his project "Wrapped Reichstag" approved, the Bundestag (German Parliament) finally allowed him to go ahead. The wrapping began on June 17, 1995, and was completed on June 24. Twenty years later, the spectacular process is now on display at an exhibition in Berlin.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' Let the wrapping begin The fabric arrived, and Christo donned his work gloves. He had been trying to convince the German parliament to do this art installation since 1971. Christo was particularly inspired by the building's location and its symbolism. That same historical symbolism caused heated debates in the parliament.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' Symbol of freedom In 1978, Christo presented a model of a veiled Reichstag at the Zurich Museum für Gestaltung (Museum of Design). Despite the troubled history of the structure built in the late 19th century under Kaiser Wilhelm II, Christo saw it as a symbol of freedom: the Republic was proclaimed there in 1918. Freedom had been a recurring theme in Christo's art since his escape from communist Bulgaria in 1951.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' The "Wrapped Reichstag" collection The exhibits on display when the Reichstag was wrapped in 1995 will be returning to Berlin: 320 drawings, models, collages and photos, as well as pieces of fabric, ropes and hooks used at the time. The Bulgarian artist will personally help set up the new exhibition.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' Temporary veil Christo's works can only be seen for short periods of time. His "Environmental Art" takes aim at the concept of private property. Open-air art belongs to no-one but is free to be enjoyed by all. To Christo, permanence equates to possession. Like many of his other works, the Reichstag stayed wrapped only for 14 days.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' A happening The last of the 70 tailor-made silvery fabric panels was installed on the Reichstag on June 23, 1995. Over 100,000 square meters (1,076,390 sq. ft.) of fabric, tied by several kilometers of blue rope, created a fascinating sight. People danced and celebrated around it. Within 14 days, five million visitors saw the "Wrapped Reichstag": a world record attendance for a two-week cultural happening.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' Packing nothing is also an option Christo began with his spectacular wrappings in the 1960s. His 5,600 square meter (60,277 sq ft) package presented at the "documenta 4" in Kassel in 1968 brought international recognition. He had already wrapped chairs, magazines or oil drums, but this time he managed to pack air.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' Valley Curtain Projects by Christo and Jeanne-Claude became more elaborate and colorful in the 1970s. To preserve their artistic freedom, the couple financed them by selling drawings, photographs and models of their works. In this spectacular creation from 1972, a 400-meter-long (1,312 feet) cloth was stretched across Rifle Gap, a valley in Colorado.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' A different look at things Christo and Jeanne-Claude have never concealed objects to the point that they could no longer be recognized. Their aesthetic approach allows the silhouette to stimulate the imagination. In 1985, they wrapped the Pont Neuf in Paris. Depending on the weather, the fabric would glitter differently - allowing the bridge to literally appear in a different light.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' Teamwork art Christo is accompanied by a large "family" of professional climbers and engineers. In 1990, his work "The Umbrellas" set up 3,000 umbrellas in Japan and California. The ambitious projects can also be perilous: one worker tragically died during that installation's removal.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' Long wait for 'The Gates' Christo not only wraps objects, but also landscapes and parks, as was the case here in 2005 with "The Gates" in New York's Central Park. The project was initially developed in 1979, but it took even longer than with the Reichstag to get it approved.

The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag' Work in progress Christo is used to waiting. The 80-year-old is currently working on three projects simultaneously - designed in part with Jeanne-Claude, who passed away in 2009. "The Mastaba," to be set in Abu Dhabi, is to be a gigantic pyramid of 410,000 barrels oil. It could turn out to be his first major permanent work, which would be a unique legacy. Author: Gaby Reucher / eg



So Berlin is exhibiting works by Christo and Jeanne-Claude; Paris, on the other hand, is not. At least, not yet. The show "Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Paris!" was originally scheduled to open on March 18 in the French capital. An extensive exhibition with over 300 works by the two artists was to take place at the Centre Pompidou.

Christo lived in Paris for seven years, from 1958 to 1964, during which time he had begun to disguise everyday objects. This later became his — and Jeanne-Claude's — artistic trademark. Now, an exhibition there is not expected to start before September, as a result of the current pandemic.

The wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe will also have to wait — until 2021

Christos' plan to cover the Parisian landmark Arc de Triomphe has also been postponed, not due to the pandemic, but to the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral one year ago. In order to protect the trumpet falcons, which formerly nested in the cathedral, but have since moved to the Arc, the wrapping has been postponed until September 2021.

This is how the veiled L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris would look after wrapping

Christo has dreamed of covering the Arc de Triomphe since the 1960s.

Christo's move to Paris

Christo arrived in the French capital in 1958. With the Cold War in full swing, he had fled his home country Bulgaria via Vienna to Paris. To make ends meet, he first did odd jobs: washing cars and taking on commissions for artworks, still signing them with his birth name "Javacheff."

At one point, Vladimirov Javacheff/Christo painted a portrait of the wife of General Jacques de Guillebon, director of the Parisian elite school École Polytechnique for prospective engineers. Delivering the painting, he met their daughter Jeanne-Claude. An "extravagant redhead, as if wrapped in plastic foil," is how he later described the attractive French woman, born in Casablanca, in French Morocco. They shared the same birthday: June 13, 1935.

Jeanne-Claude, 1963, 'wrapped' by Christo

Christo and Jeanne-Claude were 23 years old, fell in love and wanted to get married. But Jeanne-Claude had to divorce her husband Philippe Planchon first, whom she had recently wed. She was soon pregnant with her and Christo's son, Cyril, who was born May 11, 1960. Christo and Jeanne-Claude finally married in November 1962, without the blessing of the bride's parents.

Early years

In 1960, the young artist Christo joined the group "Nouveaux Réalisme" (New Realism), founded by the art historian Pierre Restany and the painter Yves Klein. He'd brought along his passion for large swaths of fabric from Bulgaria: Introduced to textiles at his father's factory, he would sketch drawings of large bales of fabric at an early age.



Shortly after arriving in Paris, Christo began to 'wrap' cans and bottles in resin-soaked canvas, tying them up and treating them with glue, varnish, sand and car paint. The Cologne art collector Dieter Rosenkranz was the first to recognize his talent, buying some of his early works.

An early work by Christo from 1963

Shared art and life

Christo and Jeanne-Claude's love affair marked the beginning of an artistic partnership which, for many years, bore only Christo's name. Jeanne-Claude's projects took the backseat for strategic reasons: During the 1960s, artistic partnerships barely existed or were hardly accepted, and women were rarely recognized as artists. For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, the risk of not being accepted as an artist couple was simply too great.

Nevertheless, their work underwent extraordinary development in the Paris years from 1958 to 1963. Their first joint artistic project in 1962 was called "Iron Curtain." The couple also transformed the city and its streets into an exhibition space, blocking the street in Paris' Rue Visconti with an illegally-built pile of oil barrels. It was an installation with a political message, intended as a social commentary on the Cold War and the construction of the Berlin Wall.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude visiting then-French President Jacques Chirac in 1982

Move to New York



Despite their move to New York in 1963, Christo and Jeanne-Claude remained closely connected to Paris. In 1975, they developed the idea of 'wrapping' the most prestigious bridges of France's capital. Ultimately, however, only Paris' Pont Neuf was draped in cloth. It was a project that could only be realized after ten years of passionately persuading politicians and residents.

But Christo and Jeanne-Claude were well-versed in that kind of language, having persuaded authorities to allow them to wrap a coastal strip of Australia in 1969. On October 10, 1971, they hung an orange-colored curtain ("Valley Curtain") in the Rocky Mountains in the US state of Colorado. With the first attempt a failure, they repeated the event a short time later.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude remained a couple in life and art until Jeanne-Claude died on November 18, 2009, age 74. The famous artist couple had worked side by side for 51 years, wrapping Berlin's Reichstag in Berlin in 1995 and trees in New York's Central Park in 'The Gates' in 2005. But their early years together in Paris remain highly symbolic of their entire work.

Artist couple Jeanne-Claude and Christo

This is an updated version of a previously published article.