  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Christina Dixon
Image: Environmental Investigation Agency

Christina Dixon

Skip next section Stories by Christina Dixon

Stories by Christina Dixon

Thick layer of plastic waste in the waves

Turning the tide on plastic pollution

Turning the tide on plastic pollution

The global agreement to tackle the issue of devastating plastic pollution offers hope.
Christina Dixon
Christina Dixon
Commentary
Nature and Environment
March 3, 2022
Go to homepage