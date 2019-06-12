Visit the new DW website

Chris Dercon

Chris Dercon is a Belgian art historian and curator. His career in major cultural institutions across Europe spans several decades.

Chris Dercon has been program director of MoMA PS1 in New York, director of the Witte de With Center of Contemporary Art in Rotterdam, director of the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, and director of the Haus der Kunst in Munich. From 2011 to 2016, he served as director of London's Tate Modern. In 2017, he took over the directorship of Berlin's Volksbühne theater, succeeding Frank Castorf. The appointment was controversial, as Dercon's background is largely in art rather than theater.

René Pollesch to head Berlin's iconic Volksbühne 12.06.2019

The 56-year-old playwright and director will be the new director of Berlin's Volksbühne, Culture Senator Klaus Lederer confirmed on Wednesday. It's hoped that Pollesch will end years of turbulence at the theater.

Chris Dercon resigns as Volksbühne director after short and stormy reign 13.04.2018

Only a few months after launching his first production at the Berlin Volksbühne, the controversial theater director and former Tate Modern head has decided to give up his new role in the capital.

Berlin 24/7: Why is there so much hate in Berlin? 21.09.2017

Hate shouldn't belong to Berlin's lifestyle, as it unfortunately often does. DW columnist Gero Schliess reacts to the attacks against the Volksbühne's new director, Chris Dercon – which he sees as the tip of the iceberg.
New Berlin theater director Chris Dercon responds to poo protests with dance 11.09.2017

The shitstorm targeting Berlin's new theater director, former Tate Modern chief Chris Dercon, has been both digital and quite literal. Instead of bailing, he launched the Volksbühne season with an unusual 12-dance show.
Francis Kéré presents mobile stage for Berlin theater 05.09.2017

The design for Francis Kéré's temporary mobile stage at "Hangar 5" of Berlin's disused Tempelhof Airport has been unveiled. It's part of Volksbühne's plan, under director Chris Dercon, to spread theater across Berlin.
Chris Dercon says he's not staging plays for the fan club 17.05.2017

Berlin Volksbühne's new theater director starts off his first season with a dance performance and Samuel Beckett. Chris Dercon told DW how he wants to experiment on stage and how he's working hard to be accepted.
Why German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans is a 21st-century Renaissance man 16.02.2017

Wolfgang Tillmans didn't exactly reinvent the art of photography, but he has managed to make it more political. The Tate Modern in London is celebrating the German photographer with a special exhibition.
Why multicultural Berlin can't stomach the internationalization of its most traditional theater 13.07.2016

Should Berlin's legendary Volksbühne theater cater to an international audience? Its new director Chris Dercon thinks so. But critics worry that Berlin is losing a one-of-a-kind gem in the name of diversity.