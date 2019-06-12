Chris Dercon is a Belgian art historian and curator. His career in major cultural institutions across Europe spans several decades.

Chris Dercon has been program director of MoMA PS1 in New York, director of the Witte de With Center of Contemporary Art in Rotterdam, director of the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, and director of the Haus der Kunst in Munich. From 2011 to 2016, he served as director of London's Tate Modern. In 2017, he took over the directorship of Berlin's Volksbühne theater, succeeding Frank Castorf. The appointment was controversial, as Dercon's background is largely in art rather than theater.