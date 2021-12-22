China's Xi urges nations to cut supply chain risks

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Countries around the world should uphold true multilateralism, Xi said, adding that nations should remove barriers, not erect walls.
You could count the number of Chinese star athletes who have dared to come out on one hand. Sexual diversity is tolerated in China — but only if LGBTQ people keep their sexual orientation to themselves.
Two years after China reported the first COVID death in Wuhan, it remains difficult for the world to get a clear picture about the origin of SARS-CoV-2.
As economies around the world rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the two main superpowers are racing ahead. DW gives a snapshot of who benefits most from record-high global GDP worth $94 trillion.
Prices of imports to Germany in November have risen by almost 25% compared to the same month a year ago. The hike is being mostly attributed to global trade disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic.
