China’s support for Laos: Blessing or curse?

1 hour ago

It is small, impoverished, and one of few communist states left in Asia. Laos has, in recent years, seen an increase in support from neighboring China. But at what cost?

https://p.dw.com/p/4OXto

From fast trains to dams and bridges over the Mekong river — China is financing large-scale infrastructure projects in its neighboring country. For the first time, Laos has a chance to develop — but is the country becoming dependent? Might Laos be falling into a debt trap that could threaten stability, ultimately benefiting Beijing? DW correspondent Georg Matthes traveled to Laos to take a closer look at a dam under construction.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

