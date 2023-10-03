China’s support for Laos: Blessing or curse?

It is small, impoverished, and one of few communist states left in Asia. Laos has, in recent years, seen an increase in support from neighboring China. But at what cost?

From fast trains to dams and bridges over the Mekong river — China is financing large-scale infrastructure projects in its neighboring country. For the first time, Laos has a chance to develop — but is the country becoming dependent? Might Laos be falling into a debt trap that could threaten stability, ultimately benefiting Beijing? DW correspondent Georg Matthes traveled to Laos to take a closer look at a dam under construction.