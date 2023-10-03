Society
China’s support for Laos: Blessing or curse?
1 hour ago
From fast trains to dams and bridges over the Mekong river — China is financing large-scale infrastructure projects in its neighboring country. For the first time, Laos has a chance to develop — but is the country becoming dependent? Might Laos be falling into a debt trap that could threaten stability, ultimately benefiting Beijing? DW correspondent Georg Matthes traveled to Laos to take a closer look at a dam under construction.