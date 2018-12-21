 China′s ex-deputy spy chief Ma Jian sentenced to life for corruption | News | DW | 27.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China's ex-deputy spy chief Ma Jian sentenced to life for corruption

Ma Jian was convicted of taking an "extremely large" amount of bribes. Most of those bribes were paid by fugitive billionaire Guo Wengui.

The ministry of state security building in Beijing

Ma Jian, once one of the top secret police officials in China, was jailed for life by a court in Liaoning province on Thursday. Ma was convicted of taking bribes, insider trading and other corruption charges.

The Dalian Intermediate People's Court said in a statement that the former vice minister of State Security had taken an "extremely large" amount of bribe money and that his collusion with fugitive tycoon Guo Wengui was "particularly serious."

Ma Jian is believed to have collected 109 million yuan ($15.9 million) in bribes between 1999 and 2014. As part of a sweeping probe into China's security apparatus, in 2015 he was put under a graft investigation and subsequently expelled from the ruling Communist Party.

One of the principle bankrollers of Ma's bribe money is believed to be exiled billionaire Guo Wengui, who used Ma to help further his business interests.

Guo once had close ties to the Communist Party, and amassed some of his vast wealth with lucrative construction contracts ahead of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

After being implicated in the anti-corruption sweep, Guo called the investigation a "witch hunt," and threw corruption claims back at several high-ranking officials. Guo has taken to Twitter and his YouTube channels ostensibly to expose this corruption, though many of his claims remain unsubstantiated.

He has lived in exile in a lavish apartment in New York City since 2017, and is the subject of an Interpol red notice that the US has declined to act on.

es/kms (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

China's anti-corruption campaign snags ex-Politburo member

Sun Zhengcai, a former Politburo member and city party chief, has been put on trial on bribery charges. But rights groups have criticized some of the tactics used in China's campaign to uproot corruption. (12.04.2018)  

Sieren's China: Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei on a knife edge

While China's arrest of Interpol chief Meng Hongwei may show strength at home, harsh enforcement of its anti-corruption campaign does not paint a positive picture for the rest of the world, says DW's Frank Sieren. (10.10.2018)  

Chinese ex-Politburo member Sun Zhengcai sentenced to life for graft

A court in China has sentenced former top Communist Party official Sun Zhengcai to life in prison. Sun, once considered a future candidate for president, was found guilty of accepting millions in bribes. (08.05.2018)  

Billionaire's corruption claims ripple through China's Communist Party

A Chinese billionaire in exile is meddling with the inner workings of China's Communist Party. The US government-backed media outlet Voice of America is paying the price. (12.05.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

China Peking Kommunistischer Parteitag

Opinion: No sign of political reform in China since 'Charter 08' 10.12.2018

It's been ten years since several hundred prominent Chinese intellectuals signed a manifesto calling for democracy and rule of law. But since then, Chinese society has turned more, not less, autocratic, says Perry Link.

Papua-Neuguinea APEC Gipfel

APEC leaders fail to agree on joint statement amid US-China tensions 18.11.2018

It is the first time that world leaders meeting at the APEC summit have been unable to sign a final joint communique. The gathering in Papua New Guinea was dominated by diplomatic sparring between the US and China.

Deutschland Frankfurt am Main - Chinesischer Autor Ma Jian

Chinese author Ma Jian: 'The Communist Party keeps their people well-fed, but in a cage' 18.10.2017

Every five years, China's Communist Party convenes at a special congress. Can the one taking place now bring about political change? DW spoke with Chinese author and activist Ma Jian, who lives in Berlin.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 