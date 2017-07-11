China's CGTN no longer has permission to broadcast in Germany

The Chinese cable channel CGTN may no longer broadcast in Germany, a press spokesperson for the state media authority of Northrhine-Westphalia confirmed to DW on Friday.

The news came after the UK broadcasting regulator Ofcom revoked the channel's license on February 4.

According to an agreement among several European countries, CGTN's license in Germany had been approved by Ofcom as part of a license sharing initiative.

With the Ofcom license revoked, CGTN has been left without permission to broadcast in Germany.

Vodafone Germany also reported on Friday that it had ended distribution of the channel over its cable network, according to Reuters.

"We are currently in discussions regarding the withdrawal of the license both with regional media authorities and the broadcaster's representatives in order to clarify the legal situation," the company said.

