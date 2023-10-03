  1. Skip to content
China reopens to tourists after COVID-19 shutdown

Alexandria Williams
2 hours ago

The country closed its borders three and a half years ago to contain the spread of COVID-19, but last month Beijing declared victory over the pandemic. Now visitors have begun to arrive, and the first Chinese nationals are preparing to go abroad.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OjyZ
Page 1 of 3
