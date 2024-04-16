  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
IranIsrael-Hamas warUkraine
BusinessChina

China: Economy outperforms first quarter forecasts

April 16, 2024

Strong performance in the manufacturing sector as well as new infrastructure projects helped China's economy surpass expectations for the first three months of the year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4epA1
An electronics factory in Fuyang, China
Beijing has set ambitious growth rates as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemicImage: China OUT/STR/AFP

China's economy grew far more than expected in the first quarter of 2024, according to official data released on Tuesday.

From January to March, China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.3% — significantly more than the 4.8% growth forecasted by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

"The national economy continued the good momentum of a rebound," China's National Bureau of Statistics said.

What's behind China's growth?

Beijing has once again used infrastructure projects to help lift the economy as consumer confidence remains tepid.

"Consumption and housing investment was the main drag, while manufacturing and infrastructure were the main engines," Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China, told AFP.

It reflects "the fundamental policy shift from a focus on the consumer market and service sector to... industrial growth," she added.

Louise Loo, a China economist at Oxford Economics, also said that China's first-quarter growth as driven by "broad manufacturing outperformance," as well as seasonal spending associated with the Lunar New Year holiday.

zc/ab (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A person works with a drill in a factory

Decouple from China? Not quite yet

Decouple from China? Not quite yet

De-risking without decoupling from China. Medium-sized fan manufacturer EBM-Papst has developed a contingency plan in case China attacks Taiwan. Two independent companies are to be created, each with separate supply chains.
BusinessMarch 20, 202405:48 min
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tours the Covestro center in Shanghai

Scholz welcomes Chinese cars but urges 'fair' competition

Scholz welcomes Chinese cars but urges 'fair' competition

While visiting Shanghai, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has argued that the European market must be open to Chinese cars. However, he said that competition must be fair.
PoliticsApril 15, 2024