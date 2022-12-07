  1. Skip to content
Residents wait in line for their routine COVID-19 test at a coronavirus testing site although authorities start easing some of the anti-virus controls in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
COVID testing centers in cities like Beijing were still busy on Wednesday amid the announcementImage: Andy Wong/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsChina

China eases some COVID restrictions after protests

2 hours ago

China has said it will allow COVID patients with mild symptoms to isolate at home, it has also reduced the scope of lockdowns where cases are noticed and made regional travel easier. This follows widespread protests.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KaCW

China has announced nationwide relaxations to its draconian zero-covid policy in the strongest indication so far that the country is readying its people to live with the disease three years into the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a sharp rollback of some of the most stringent COVID-19 curbs, China's national health authority on Wednesday announced a string of measures, including limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings, instead of entire districts and neighborhoods.

"Asymptomatic persons and mild cases can be isolated at home while strengthening health monitoring, and they can transfer to designated hospitals for treatment in a timely manner if their condition worsens," the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The relaxations come after large-scale protests across the country in recent weeks against the Chinese government's harsh COVID-19 policy.

What has been eased?

As part of the new mandate, the frequency and extent of PCR testing — a key feature of life in zero-COVID China — will also be reduced.

"Mass PCR testing only carried out in schools, hospitals, nursing homes and high-risk work units; scope and frequency of PCR testing to be further reduced," the health authority added. 

"People traveling across provinces do not need to provide a 48h test result and do not need to test upon arrival."

Beijing will also step up vaccination of the elderly, a condition for ending the no-tolerance COVID policy. 

China eases zero-COVID measures

Last week, several cities in China loosened some COVID restrictions, following Beijing's cue after weeks of public frustration.

The rare protests, which started against the ruling Communist Party's zero-COVID approach, soon escalated with demonstrators calling for more political freedoms.

Some even demanded that President Xi Jinping resign.

The protests, that took place in major cities on the mainland, were met with a clampdown from the authorities. 

China's strict coronavirus strategy has been blamed for upending normal life, travel and employment in the Asian nation where the virus first originated. 

With most people inoculated or exposed to the virus and death rates per COVID-19 case slumping, nations across the world have opened up in hopes of learning to live with the virus but China has stuck to its "zero-covid" strategy. 

Beijing has time and again deemed its approach a successful model of pandemic prevention.

dvv/msh (AP, Reuters)

