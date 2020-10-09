Chile: Used Clothing Dump in the Desert

Up to 20 tons of textiles are illegally dumped in the Atacama Desert each day.

Also on Global 3000:

Lesotho: The deal with water

Lesotho is water-rich. But the southern African kingdom is one of the world's poorest countries. To fill the state coffers, the government exports water to its parched neighbor, South Africa. Not only do Lesotho's villagers suffer, so does its eco-system.

Mexico: Mafia and farmers caught up in lime crime

Limes are used in many drinks and dishes in Mexico. But now, the mafia has its eye on the green citrus fruit. This is driving up prices and enticing thieves. The farmers defend their green gold in a true lime crime thriller.

Global Teen: Lebanon

Our Global Teen is Nemeh Mohsin, he's 15 years old, and he lives in Tripoli, Lebanon. He does karate, likes school, and wants to be a lawyer one day.