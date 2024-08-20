  1. Skip to content
Children of Peace

August 20, 2024

Neve Shalom in Israel is the site of a unique experiment. For around 50 years, Palestinians and Israelis have grown up alongside each other in a bid to show that peace is possible.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jGLz
DW-Dokumentation | Kinder des Friedens – Ein Dorf für jüdische und arabische Israelis
Image: Go2 Films

No matter what is happening in the world outside.

Portrait of the filmmaker Maayan Schwartz
Maayan Schwartz, filmmaker and former resident of Neve ShalomImage: Go2 Films

The filmmaker Maayan Schwartz grew up in Neve Shalom. In his documentary, he explores the question of whether co-existence between Jewish Israelis and Palestinians is possible.  

Five children sit in the grass and play
Childhood in Neve Shalom Image: Go2 Films

The film shows Schwartz‘ largely carefree childhood in the community he shared with his Palestinian friends - an ease that is shattered when he decides to join the army. 

A bomb explosion in a street of Tel Aviv
A bomb explosion in Tel Aviv Image: Go2 Films

The film poses the question of whether an experiment like Neve Shalom is a utopia that crumbles as soon as the residents leave their bubble and venture into the outside world -- where hatred, violence and a lack of understanding on both sides is the order of the day.
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 07.09.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 07.09.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 08.09.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4