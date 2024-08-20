Children of Peace

Children of PeaceAugust 20, 2024
No matter what is happening in the world outside.
The filmmaker Maayan Schwartz grew up in Neve Shalom. In his documentary, he explores the question of whether co-existence between Jewish Israelis and Palestinians is possible.
The film shows Schwartz‘ largely carefree childhood in the community he shared with his Palestinian friends - an ease that is shattered when he decides to join the army.
The film poses the question of whether an experiment like Neve Shalom is a utopia that crumbles as soon as the residents leave their bubble and venture into the outside world -- where hatred, violence and a lack of understanding on both sides is the order of the day.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 07.09.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 07.09.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 08.09.2024 – 05:03 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4