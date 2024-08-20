Children of Peace

Neve Shalom in Israel is the site of a unique experiment. For around 50 years, Palestinians and Israelis have grown up alongside each other in a bid to show that peace is possible.

No matter what is happening in the world outside.

Maayan Schwartz, filmmaker and former resident of Neve Shalom Image: Go2 Films

The filmmaker Maayan Schwartz grew up in Neve Shalom. In his documentary, he explores the question of whether co-existence between Jewish Israelis and Palestinians is possible.

Childhood in Neve Shalom Image: Go2 Films

The film shows Schwartz‘ largely carefree childhood in the community he shared with his Palestinian friends - an ease that is shattered when he decides to join the army.

A bomb explosion in Tel Aviv Image: Go2 Films

The film poses the question of whether an experiment like Neve Shalom is a utopia that crumbles as soon as the residents leave their bubble and venture into the outside world -- where hatred, violence and a lack of understanding on both sides is the order of the day.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 07.09.2024 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 07.09.2024 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 08.09.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4