  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ukraine
Bavarian elections
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Chemical-free and direct: Rethinking farming in Tamil Nadu

Prashanth Vishwanathan
October 9, 2023

The widespread use of chemical pesticides in India is having a devastating impact on the environment and on farmers' health. A new approach designed to improve the lives of farmers also has benefits for their land and for consumers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XDSQ
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Israeli soldiers look on in an area where Israeli tanks and militiary vehicles amass at the Israeli side of the Gaza border
Live

Israel army says it is in 'full control' of attacked towns

ConflictsOctober 9, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Children play on fishing boats known as "pirogues" on a beach in Dakar

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

MigrationOctober 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan residents sit at a damaged house after earthquake in Sarbuland village of Zendeh Jan, district of Herat province, on October 7,2023.

Afghanistan earthquakes kill more than 2,000, Taliban says

Afghanistan earthquakes kill more than 2,000, Taliban says

CatastropheOctober 8, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Landtagswahl Hessen - Wahlparty CDU | Boris Rhein

German conservatives win in two state elections

German conservatives win in two state elections

PoliticsOctober 9, 202302:13 min
More from Germany

Europe

Seven soldiers, some female, some male, in camouflage fatigues and helmets and carrying rifles, are crossing a field.

Ukraine's female soldiers complain of discrimination

Ukraine's female soldiers complain of discrimination

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Two men make their way through banana plants in one of the giant greenhouse in Morocco

EU-Maghreb ties: Reversing the old power asymmetry

EU-Maghreb ties: Reversing the old power asymmetry

PoliticsOctober 7, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

ScienceOctober 7, 202301:56 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage