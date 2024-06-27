Changing Perspectives

Four women, inspiring others and improving life in their communities: They are writing about racism, rapping for Indigenous rights, and using art to tackle the issues that minorities face against authoritarian systems.

Renata Flores: The Queen of Quechua Rap

Sometimes, she wears baggy pants and big earrings - or traditional costumes and braids. Peruvian musician Renata Flores raps in Quechua, the language of her Indigenous ancestors. She rhymes about racism, corruption and Peru's political climate.

Textile collages by Małgorzata Mirga-Tas Image: DW

Fighting Sinti and Roma stereotypes with art

Małgorzata Mirga-Tas’s textile collages are taking the art world by storm. Małgorzata is a member of the Roma minority, which has been oppressed throughout Europe for centuries. But these pieces celebrate her culture in a unique way.

Ruth Weiss Image: picture-alliance/dpa/VAT Verlag

Ruth Weiss: A Jewish witness to a century of history

Ruth Weiss was twelve years old when her Jewish family fled to South Africa in 1936. Early in her career, she became a journalist who campaigned against apartheid. Her most important mission remains to educate young people about the Nazi era.

Cao Fei’s Octopuses in the Metaverse

Cao Fei is pushing the boundaries between the virtual and real worlds. Born in China, she’s considered to be one of the most important pioneers of post-digital art. Now, Fei is being recognized with an exhibition in Munich.

