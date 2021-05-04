Visit the new DW website

Chanel

Luxury fashion brand

In 1909, Coco Chanel opened the famous fashion house in Paris under her own name. She quickly gained a reputation through her “little black dress“ and Chanel No. 5 perfume. Chanel remains one of the biggest names in the fashion industry to this day.

ARCHIV - Das legendäre Parfüm Chanel No. 5, von der Modeschöpferin Coco Chanel 1920 kreiert (Archivfoto vom 15.7.1998). Die berühmteste Modemacherin des 20. Jahrhunderts kam am 19. August 1883 in einem Armenhaus zur Welt. Gabrielle Coco Chanel, die sich zeitlebens Mademoiselle nennen ließ, hat um ihre damals als nicht standesgemäß geltende Herkunft immer eine Legende gewoben. Foto: Martin Schutt (zu dpa-Korr. Umwerfende Mademoiselle: Vor 125 Jahren wurde Coco Chanel geboren vom 13.08.2008) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Chanel No. 5: the cult perfume turns 100 04.05.2021

In 1921, Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel launched a new fragrance created for women. The result: Chanel No. 5 — the most iconic perfume of the 20th century.
People walk past a Chanel store in Beijing, China, 6 April 2020.

EU Court rejects Chanel trademark suit against Huawei 21.04.2021

The French luxury brand claimed the Chinese tech company's computer hardware logo was similar to its own. The Court said there was no risk of the two being confused.
German supermodel Claudia Schiffer poses for photographers as she arrives for her book's signing event, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Schiffer presented a book on her 30 years in fashion. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) |

Claudia Schiffer: Legendary 90s German supermodel turns 50 25.08.2020

With guidance from Karl Lagerfeld, the shy German teen became an iconic 1990s supermodel. Beneath the glamor, Claudia Schiffer was lauded as a disciplined professional. The "Ice Queen" maintains her cool at 50.

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, model Kaia Gerber leads other models as they wear creations for the Saint Laurent fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris. The coronavirus pandemic has instilled extra unpredictability into the already fickle Paris Fashion Week. After first canceling the July shows for menswear and Haute Couture, the French fashion federation has now organized an unprecedented schedule of digital-only events instead. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) |

Fashion shows switch to online catwalk 08.07.2020

During the coronavirus pandemic, you can admire the latest models of Chanel and Dior from the sofa. But is this the future of haute couture? The industry is skeptical.
23.02.2016 DW Doku 7734 - Peter Lindbergh 2

From Daft Punk to Chanel: Peter Lindbergh's photography 04.09.2019

One of the most influential fashion photographers of our time, Peter Lindbergh has died at the age of 74. Here are highlights of the German's works from a past traveling exhibition.
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A look at Lagerfeld's final collection for Chanel 05.03.2019

The presentation of Karl Lagerfeld's last collection for Chanel, shown at Paris women's fashion week on Tuesday, opened with a minute of silence in tribute to the fashion giant.
Models present creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Chanel pays tribute to Lagerfeld with his final collection 05.03.2019

With Fashion Week in Paris, the German designer's iconic white ponytail and dark shades were missed. Karl Lagerfeld was nevertheless present at the show with his final collection for Chanel.

ARCHIV - 02.10.2018, Frankreich, Paris: Der Modedesigner Karl Lagerfeld winkt nach der Präsentation der Modekollektion Chanel Frühjahr/Sommerkollektion 2019 zu den Gästen der Fashion Show. (zu dpa Nach Fehlen bei Modenschau: Karl Lagerfeld schickt Video-Botschaft vom 07.02.2019) Foto: Christophe Ena/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Karl Lagerfeld cremated in France 23.02.2019

Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld has been cremated in Nanterre, west of Paris, in a "very private" ceremony. The Hamburg-born designer, who was a brand in his own right, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.
Modedesigner Karl Lagerfeld posiert am Montag (08.06.2009) in Hamburg nach der Aufzeichnung der Talkshow Johannes B. Kerner mit seinem Steiff Teddybären. Der von Lagerfeld entworfene Bär kostet 1000 Euro, ist 40 Zentimeter groß und auf 2500 Exemplare limitiert. Die Sendung wird am Dienstag (09.06.2009) um 22:45 Uhr im ZDF ausgestrahlt. Foto: Malte Christians dpa/lno +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Inside Europe: The 'bon mots' of Karl Lagerfeld 22.02.2019

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died this week in Paris. He became a sort of honorary Frenchman, directing the Chanel fashion house for over thirty years. Known for pampering his Persian cat Choupette, he was also well-known for a catty sense of humor. John Laurenson has been sampling some of the 'bons mots' and outrageous aphorisms of the last giant of fashion in this Postcard from Paris.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 21.02.2019 22.02.2019

Teenage Islamic State bride wants to go home to Britain – Germany and returning jihadi fighters – Falling living standards in Russia - The bon mots of Karl Lagerfeld – A political scandal in Poland – War of ‘food terrorism’ in Turkey - Protests against US nukes at Belgian military base - Migrant workers picking fruit and veg in the fields of Italy get a raw deal.

23.06.2018 German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show on June 23, 2018 in Paris. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies age 85 19.02.2019

Chanel's leading designer for 30 years, Karl Lagerfeld was a brand in his own right with an unmistakable look and outrageous comments. The German-born designer has died at the age of 85.
14.02.201 ARCHIV - Modedesigner Karl Lagerfeld geht am 14.02.2014 in Essen (Nordrhein-Westfalen) im Museum Folkwang durch eine von ihm mitkonzipierte Ausstellung. Foto: Caroline Seidel/dpa (zu dpa-Korr Der König der Maßlosigkeit: Karl Lagerfeld wird ungefähr 80 vom 06.09.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

World-class designer Karl Lagerfeld at 85 (probably) 10.09.2018

He's been designing collections for Chanel for 30 years, photographing fashion, devising advertising campaigns and collecting masses of books. It's nearly impossible to capture icon Karl Lagerfeld in words.
Undatiert +++ Bei Christie's in London wird ein Klassiker von Coco Chanel versteigert. Es handelt sich um ein knieumspieltes schwarzes Abendkleid aus Chiffon mit Plisseerock und einer transparenten Jacke. Schlichte Kleider dieser Art werden auch Kleines Schwarzes genannt. (Undatierte Aufnahme). Foto: UPI +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | BG 90 Jahre Kleines Schwarzes Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/UPI

Ritz auctions off historic artefacts 16.04.2018

Coco Chanel, Ernest Hemingway and the billionaire Rockefeller family were just some of many illustrous guests. The Ritz hotel in Paris has seen many of them. Now it is auctioning off many items that no longer have a place at the hotel.
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, France March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Outrage at Fashion Week as Chanel fells '100-year-old trees' 07.03.2018

German designer Karl Lagerfeld's latest ready-to-wear show for Chanel has been condemned by environmental activists who believe it included ancient trees. The French luxury brand has promised to replant 100 new oaks.
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 21: The Elbphilharmonie concert hall stands on June 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Hamburg will host the upcoming G20 summit from July 7-8, with venues to include the Messe trade fair grounds, City Hall and the Elbphilharmonie. City authorities are bracing for large-scale protests that so far include a march of a predicted 100,000 people on July 8. Hamburg has a strong leftist and anarchist subculture. (Photo by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

Elbphilharmonie turns into Chanel catwalk 06.12.2017

Designer Karl Lagerfeld has shown his latest collection for Chanel's Metiers d'Art in his home town of Hamburg on Wednesday at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall overlooking the Elbe River.

Titel: DW euromaxx Adrienne Jüliger Schlagworte: euromaxx, DW, Model, Adrienne Jüliger, Chanel, Nachwuchs Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: n.n. Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 2016 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Paris, Frankreich Bildbeschreibung: Portrait Nachwuchsmodel Adrienne Jüliger Copyright: ©DW

Germany’s new top model 10.04.2017

19-year-old Adrienne Jüliger is the new face from Germany among the international modeling elite. She’s even appeared for Chanel in Paris. Her trademark: four tiny moles on her cheek. 
