In 1909, Coco Chanel opened the famous fashion house in Paris under her own name. She quickly gained a reputation through her “little black dress“ and Chanel No. 5 perfume. Chanel remains one of the biggest names in the fashion industry to this day.
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died this week in Paris. He became a sort of honorary Frenchman, directing the Chanel fashion house for over thirty years. Known for pampering his Persian cat Choupette, he was also well-known for a catty sense of humor. John Laurenson has been sampling some of the 'bons mots' and outrageous aphorisms of the last giant of fashion in this Postcard from Paris.
