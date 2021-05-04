Inside Europe: The 'bon mots' of Karl Lagerfeld

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died this week in Paris. He became a sort of honorary Frenchman, directing the Chanel fashion house for over thirty years. Known for pampering his Persian cat Choupette, he was also well-known for a catty sense of humor. John Laurenson has been sampling some of the 'bons mots' and outrageous aphorisms of the last giant of fashion in this Postcard from Paris.