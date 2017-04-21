The Cervantes Prize is an annual award given to writers working in the Spanish language. Named after Miguel de Cervantes, who wrote "Don Quixote," the award recognizes lifetime achievement.

The first Cervantes Prize was awarded in 1976 to poet Jorge Guillen. The award recognizes writers in any Spanish-speaking country, and is given out by the Ministry of Culture of Spain. Two past winners of the award, Octavio Paz and Mario Vargas Llosa, were also given the Nobel Prize in Literature in following years. The 2017 prize winner was novelist Eduardo Mendoza.