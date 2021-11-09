CDU, Christian Democratic Union

Germany's strongest political party, currently headed by Armin Laschet, has been in power for most of the time since the end of World War II.

The CDU was founded after World War II. Five of the eight chancellors since 1949 came from the CDU. It has 470,000 members and a voter base of Christian and conservative, often elderly, citizens as well as small and medium-sized entrepreneurs. This is a collection of DW's content on the CDU.