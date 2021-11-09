Visit the new DW website

CDU, Christian Democratic Union

Germany's strongest political party, currently headed by Armin Laschet, has been in power for most of the time since the end of World War II.

The CDU was founded after World War II. Five of the eight chancellors since 1949 came from the CDU. It has 470,000 members and a voter base of Christian and conservative, often elderly, citizens as well as small and medium-sized entrepreneurs. This is a collection of DW's content on the CDU.

In this photo taken with a television camera control light in the foreground, Christian Democratic Union party chairman Armin Laschet speaks to media at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German politics: The tricky process of electing new party leaders 09.11.2021

After their defeat in the German election, the Christian Democrats have decided to let the grassroots members choose the next party leader directly. But that strategy often backfires, as other parties have found. 
Links: Bildnummer: 51305939 Datum: 08.12.2005 Copyright: imago/Metodi Popow Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (GER/CDU) anl‰sslich einer Pressekonferenz , Personen , optimistisch; 2005, Berlin , Pressekonferenz , Pressetermin, Politiker, Bundesregierung, Politikerin, l‰cheln, verschmitzt; , hoch, Kbdig, Portr‰t, Bundespolitik, Politik, Deutschland, Randbild, People Rechts: Angela Merkel, Bundeskanzlerin, aufgenommen im Rahmen eines Pressestatements zum Ergebnis der US-Wahl, in Berlin, 09.11.2020. Berlin Deutschland *** Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, recorded as part of a press statement on the outcome of the US election, in Berlin, 09 11 2020 Berlin Germany Copyright: xFlorianxGaertner/photothek.dex

Angela Merkel: 16 years as German chancellor 07.11.2021

Angela Merkel has been German chancellor since 2005. Here are some major moments in her long tenure that led the country through a period of tremendous change.
A five year old child receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for 5-11 year old kids at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. - An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on November 2, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later in the day. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Majority of Germans in favor of mandatory COVID vaccine 04.11.2021

Most Germans believe all adults should be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a new survey has shown. This represents the first time that more than half of Germans surveyed want mandatory coronavirus vaccines.
NRW Verkehrsministerium informiert ueber Haushalt 2022 Aktuell, 19.08.2021, Duesseldorf, Verkehrsminister von Nordrhein-Westfalen Hendrik Wuest im Portrait informiert bei einem Presse Briefing den Entwurf des Haushalts 2022 des Verkehrsressorts im Verkehrsministerium in Duesseldorf Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** NRW Ministry of Transport informs about budget 2022 News, 19 08 2021, Duesseldorf, Minister of Transport of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wuest in portrait informs at a press briefing the draft budget 2022 of the transport department in the Ministry of Transport in Duesseldorf Duesseldorf North Rhine-Westphalia Germany

Germany: Hendrik Wüst to take helm of most populous state 27.10.2021

North Rhine-Westphalia's parliament has chosen Christian Democrat Hendrik Wüst as the state's new premier. He will manage a region with a population larger than that of the Netherlands.
Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, spricht beim Deutschlandtag der Jungen Union im Messe- und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland.

Germany: Armin Laschet steps down as NRW state premier 25.10.2021

The 60-year-old has served as the head of Germany's most populous state since 2017. His resignation comes after the conservative CDU suffered an unprecedented defeat in recent elections with him as its main candidate.
Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, spricht beim Deutschlandtag der Jungen Union im Messe- und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland.

Germany: CDU chief Laschet shoulders blame for election debacle 16.10.2021

Armin Laschet, the leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, says he will quit as head of Germany's most-populous state. The announcement came as he took responsibility for the party's poor election performance.
Jens Spahn (CDU), Bundesminister für Gesundheit, nimmt an einer Pressekonferenz zu Grippeimpfung und Corona teil.

Who's who in the new CDU? 12.10.2021

The Christian Democrats will have to rebuild without Angela Merkel. Veterans Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen are already vying for the new CDU leadership, but a few young players are hoping to reshape the party.
News Bilder des Tages 17.07.2018 - Gründung der öCDU Bayern˜ durch Zentrum für politische Schönheit vor CSU Landeszentrale - Am frühen Abend des 17. Juli trafen sich Personen um das Künstlerkollektiv öZentrum für politische Schönheit˜, das immer wieder mit gesellschaftskritischer Perfomance Wellen schlägt, vor der Landeszentrale der CSU in München. Während rund hundert Teilnehmerinnen und Teilnehmer Reden zur Gründung der CDU in Bayern und eine Analyse der jüngsten Taten und Reden der bayerischen Unionspartei zuhörten, begannen Aktivisten das Parteilogo an der Außenfassade mit einem CDU Logo zu überhängen. Daraufhin löste die Polizei die Versammlung auf und erteilte allen Anwesenden - inklusive Presseverteretern - einen Platzverweis. *** 17 07 2018 Foundation of the öCDU Bayern through the Center for Political Beauty in front of the CS Copyright: xMichaelxTrammerx

How Germany's CDU is digesting its historic defeat 12.10.2021

Swiftly and brutally open — that's how Angela Merkel's venerable party wants to overcome its current crisis. It's a path with many perilous unknowns. And it's happening too quickly for some.

25/09/2021*** Billboards with election campaign posters showing the three chancellor candidates in the September 26 federal election, (L-R) co-leader of Germany's Greens (Die Gruenen) Annalena Baerbock, German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor of the Social Democratic SPD Party Olaf Scholz and Christian Democratic Union CDU leader Armin Laschet are seen in Berlin on September 25, 2021. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany: Survey shows favor for Scholz candidacy amid coalition talks 07.10.2021

As the parties continue talks with their sights set on forming a new coalition government, support for the SPD's Olaf Scholz has continued to grow among German voters, according to a new survey.
Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Robert Habeck, Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Markus Söder, Ministerpräsident von Bayern und CSU Chef, kommt zu zu den Pressestatements zu den Sondierungsgesprächen zwischen der CDU/CSU und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen im EUREF Campus. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's conservatives enthusiastic after meeting with Greens 05.10.2021

CDU leader Armin Laschet said the parties' political differences were "not insurmountable," but the Greens appeared less sure. Leaders from four parties have been meeting as Germany's future remains unclear.
Germany's political parties — what you need to know

Germany's political parties — what you need to know 05.10.2021

Here's a look at Germany's political parties — CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens — who they are and what they want.
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 file photo, People walk and drive past election posters of the three candidates for German chancellor , from right, Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Annalena Baerbock, German Green party (Die Gruenen) and Olaf Scholz, Social Democratic Party (SPD), at a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Germany’s closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union’s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

German parties extend coalition talks 03.10.2021

A week after Germany's parliamentary election, the main four parties are starting formal coalition talks. The conservative CDU and center-left Social Democrat parties are both seeking to lead the new government.
ARCHIV - 14.03.2014, Berlin: Weibliche Bundestagsabgeordnete und ein Mann der CDU/CSU-Fraktion nehmen in Berlin an der Sitzung des Bundestags teil. (zu dpa «Parlamentarierinnen vernetzen sich für mehr Frauen im Bundestag» vom 14.02.2019) Foto: Daniel Naupold/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: The Bundestag could use more women 02.10.2021

Just over one-third of the members in Germany's newly elected parliament are women. That's troubling — and not at all representative of our society, DW's Melina Grundmann writes.
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 02: German Greens Party co-leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck (R) attend a meeting of the Greens Party states council (Länderrat) on October 2, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The meeting is taking place as the Greens begin exploratory talks with the German Social Democrats (SPD), the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) over the possible constellation of the next German federal government coalition. The Greens finished in third place in Germany's recent election and are certain to be a member of the next coalition government. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Germany: Green Party members to vote on any coalition deal 02.10.2021

The Green Party has held a party congress to prepare for entering into Germany's next coalition government. They came third in last week's election and have already begun talks with potential partners.
01.10.2021, Berlin - Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Robert Habeck (l), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, und Christian Lindner, Parteivorsitzender der FDP, geben nach den Sondierungsgesprächen von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und FDP nach der Bundestagswahl ein Pressestatement.

Germany's Greens and FDP enter second round of preliminary talks 01.10.2021

The kingmakers in a potential coalition government are trying to find common ground and say negotiations will concentrate on policy issues. Both will enter separate bilateral talks with the SPD and CDU on Sunday.
DW TTP - Sondersendung To The Point

Youth vote: How much change does Germany need? 30.09.2021

After the election nearly all parties are promising change and a fresh start. But how do young people see their country's political future? Guests; Valerie Höhne (Der Spiegel), Raghida Bahnam (Freelance Jounalist), Benjamin Alvarez (DW)
